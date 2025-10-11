Ad imageAd image
News

AratheJay takes “The Odyssey” to Europe with headline tour

AratheJay embarks on his first-ever headline European tour, "The Odyssey" tour with stops in Hamburg, Amsterdam & London.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay.Photo Credit: Supplied.

Fresh off the announcement of his ambitious 17-track project, “The Odyssey” LP, dynamic Ghanaian music storyteller AratheJay is set to take his sound across the continent, confirming his debut headline European tour this November.

The Odyssey Tour, which is scheduled immediately following the October 24 release of “The Odyssey”, is a significant step in the artist’s burgeoning international career. It will bring the next chapter of his conceptual “Finding Nimo Series” to key European cultural capitals.

The three-city tour, which will be AratheJay’s first time headlining venues in Europe, is set to solidify his growing global footprint. The tour will see AratheJay perform across three major cities, namely Hamburg, Germany (Paradiso) on November 19, Amsterdam, Netherlands (Uebel & Gefährlich) on November 21, and London, United Kingdom (XOYO) on November 22. Fans can purchase tickets now on  https://arathejay.com

The Odyssey tour - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
The Odyssey tour – AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.

The tour’s timing is strategic, allowing European fans to experience the new material from “The Odyssey” live, just weeks after the project drops. The LP, the major instalment in the “Finding Nimo Series” that began with the 2024 “The Capsule” EP, is already generating buzz with massive singles like the Black Sherif-assisted “Jesus Christ II” and the Bella Shmurda collaboration “Fire.”

AratheJay, who adopts the alias Nimo Constantine, has built his reputation on intricate storytelling that blends Hiplife(African Rap), Afrobeats, and introspective themes rooted in his Ghanaian background. The title “The Odyssey” suggests a journey of growth, discovery, and resilience, themes expected to be brought to life on stage.

This November tour is positioned as the essential live expression of the new album. Having already proven his stage command with a sold-out debut headline show, “Nimo Live,” the European dates offer the international audience a chance to witness AratheJay’s unique blend of spiritual depth and modern African sound, reinforcing his status as a key figure in the global rise of Ghanaian music.

The announcement signals a decisive move to connect directly with the growing global fanbase that has championed his music across streaming platforms, and industry observers are already predicting a rapid sell-out for these intimate headline dates.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
AratheJay sets October 24 release for “The Odyssey” LP
Watch: Quamina MP releases ‘Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ’ music video feat. Arathejay
Ko-Jo Cue teams up with AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah on new song ‘Tontonte’
Be prepared to feel and see art – AratheJay on “Nimo Live”
I want my music to spark divine experiences – AratheJay
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Gilly & The Stars Gilly & The Stars: Reviving highlife music with a global touch
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Empress Afi
Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
News
Dan Drizzy
Dan Drizzy drops new ‘R2BEES’ EP – A manifesto of resilience
Music
Kwartengg. Photo Credit:Supplied.
Kwartengg bridges tradition and modernity on new single “As It Is”
Music
Ozedikus. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kojo Blak partners Ozedikus for a Ghana-Naija groove on “Chances”
Africa Music
Agnes Opoku Agyemang
Agnes Opoku Agyemang celebrates God’s mercy in ‘High 5’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Bethel Revival Choir
Bethel Revival Choir celebrates salvation in ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley IV’
Music
Medikal
‘Disturbation 2’is here! Medikal releases new album
Music
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Pzeefire
New music! Pzeefire drops soulful song ‘Oluwa Designer’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like