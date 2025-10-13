Ad imageAd image
News

Wendy Shay unveils ‘Ready’ Album cover ahead of October 24 release

Wendy Shay unveils “Ready,” a powerful new album honoring growth and Ghanaian legend Daddy Lumba.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Wendy Shay
Wendy ShayPhoto Credit: Joseph Mayorr

Ghanaian Afropop sensation Wendy Shay has officially unveiled the cover art for her much-anticipated studio album, Ready.

Wendy Shay has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming studio album, Ready. She shared the news across her social media platforms, describing the project as a “new layer” in her journey.

“I present to you transformation, strength, value, and prosperity,” she wrote, leaving fans buzzing in the comment section.

Although she has remained tight-lipped about the full tracklist and featured artists, her recent string of singles—including Psycho, Sapiosexual, Apology, Too Late 2.0, and the freshly released Crazy Love—boldly sets the stage for an exciting album that could position her as a frontrunner for “Artist of the Year” in the coming year.

The album cover for ‘Ready’

The album announcement comes just one day after she revealed that her annual end-of-year concert has been rescheduled to November 22.

The change was made to honor the final funeral rites of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26.

NOTICE! In honor of the late, great Daddy Lumba, we’ve moved The Shay Concert to 22nd November 2025 to make way for his funeral, as we pay our final respects to the Legend. Thank you all for your love, understanding, and support. #SHAYGANG,” she posted.

As fans prepare to bid farewell to one of Ghana’s most iconic musical figures, Wendy Shay remains hopeful that Ready will be part of the healing process. The album arrives in music stores on October 24—just thirteen days from now.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy spark magic in ‘Crazy Love’
Scott Evans declares abundant life through Christ on new song ‘Ready’
Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
New Music! Wendy Shay drops ‘Too Late 2.0’ with Guchi, Phina & Bedjine
I am the most bullied Ghanaian artist in history – Wendy Shay
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied. AratheJay takes “The Odyssey” to Europe with headline tour
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Empress Afi
Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
News
Savannah Sonics
Savannah Sonics sparks musical revival in Ghana’s Northern Region
News
Agnes Opoku Agyemang
Agnes Opoku Agyemang celebrates God’s mercy in ‘High 5’
Music
Lali X Lola
‘CroxItOut’: Lali X Lola drop new song for Breast Cancer awareness
Music
Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: Instagram.
The Surge in Fake Stats: Colossal Killer of Credibility
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

Bethel Revival Choir
Bethel Revival Choir celebrates salvation in ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley IV’
Music
Medikal
‘Disturbation 2’is here! Medikal releases new album
Music
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Pzeefire
New music! Pzeefire drops soulful song ‘Oluwa Designer’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger

You Might Also Like