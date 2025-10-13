Wendy Shay unveils ‘Ready’ Album cover ahead of October 24 release

Ghanaian Afropop sensation Wendy Shay has officially unveiled the cover art for her much-anticipated studio album, Ready.

Wendy Shay has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming studio album, Ready. She shared the news across her social media platforms, describing the project as a “new layer” in her journey.

“I present to you transformation, strength, value, and prosperity,” she wrote, leaving fans buzzing in the comment section.

Although she has remained tight-lipped about the full tracklist and featured artists, her recent string of singles—including Psycho, Sapiosexual, Apology, Too Late 2.0, and the freshly released Crazy Love—boldly sets the stage for an exciting album that could position her as a frontrunner for “Artist of the Year” in the coming year.

The album cover for ‘Ready’

The album announcement comes just one day after she revealed that her annual end-of-year concert has been rescheduled to November 22.

The change was made to honor the final funeral rites of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26.

“NOTICE! In honor of the late, great Daddy Lumba, we’ve moved The Shay Concert to 22nd November 2025 to make way for his funeral, as we pay our final respects to the Legend. Thank you all for your love, understanding, and support. #SHAYGANG,” she posted.

As fans prepare to bid farewell to one of Ghana’s most iconic musical figures, Wendy Shay remains hopeful that Ready will be part of the healing process. The album arrives in music stores on October 24—just thirteen days from now.