Afrolektra: the genius behind monster hits

Afrolektra is shaping Ghana’s sound in 2025, producing chart-topping hits for Black Sherif, Gyakie, and Omar Sterling.

Ghana Music
Producer Afrolektra
Producer Afrolektra. Photo Credit: Afrolektra

In Ghana’s ever-evolving music landscape, one name continues to echo from studio to stage: Afrolektra.

Born Eyram Gbewonyo, the producer and DJ has his fingerprints on some of the country’s biggest records in 2025.

With production credits on Black Sherif’s Iron Boy, Gyakie’s After Midnight, and Omar Sterling’s VTH 2, Afrolektra’s sound has shaped the year’s top-charting albums, with all three reaching No. 1 on Apple Music Ghana’s Albums Chart.

From crafting soulful melodies to hard-hitting rhythms, he is proving that the modern Ghanaian producer can fuse depth, culture, and global energy into a singular, compelling sound.

Speaking of his work with Gyakie, Afrolektra describes their creative chemistry as effortless:

Afrolektra

“Gyakie is one of my favorite collaborators. She’s not just a great writer; she’s also a very good producer. She knows what she wants to hear—all her many ideas—and I amplify those, taking them to the next level,” he shared.

His synergy with Omar Sterling on VTH 2 is equally special, with Afrolektra producing six tracks on the album:

Afrolektra’s journey began humbly in 2010, experimenting with Fruity Loops and VirtualDJ while still in school. His early exposure to music through marching bands and church choirs gave him a solid foundation in rhythm and harmony.

Now, his catalog reads like a who’s who of modern Ghanaian music: Black Sherif’s Rebel Music, Gyakie’s Rent Free, Unconditional, and I’m Not Taken (ft. Headie One), Omar Sterling’s Boom Boom (ft. Reggie Osei, O’Kenneth, & Jay Bahd) and six songs off VTH 2, R2Bees’ Sure Banker and Yawa (ft. Sarkodie), Camidoh’s Brown Skin Girl (ft. Stonebwoy), and Offei’s I Like (ft. Ayobeatz).

Omar Sterling is not just a great rapper and lyricist. He lives whatever he says in his music—from past experiences to his spiritual path. I’m glad to have experienced him in the studio as we put all these records together.

Afrolektra

Beyond the studio, Afrolektra commands stages across the continent. His DJ sets have graced festivals such as Afrofuture (Afrochella), Accravaganza, Manifestivities, Chale Wote Street Art Festival, Zaama Disco, iMullar Sound System, and Afrolektra Radio, earning him a reputation for creating immersive sound experiences that blend the familiar with the futuristic.

But behind the music lies an unexpected layer: Afrolektra is also a trained Biomedical Scientist—a fact that mirrors the precision and discipline evident in his craft.

From chart-topping albums to genre-bending performances, he has firmly established himself as 2025’s standout producer, redefining what it means to make African music for the world.

