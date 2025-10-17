Stonebwoy’s Livingstone Foundation hosts free Breast Cancer screening at AUCB

Stonebwoy’s foundation, The Livingstone Foundation (TLF) organized a free breast cancer screening exercise on at the African University of Communication and Business (AUCB) campus in Adabraka.

The initiative, held in partnership with Unichem Ghana Limited, formed part of The Livingstone Foundation’s broader mission to create lasting social impact through health, education, and development initiatives—reaffirming its commitment to building healthier and stronger communities across Ghana.

Also forms part of the many charitable initiatives earmarking the 10th edition of Stonebwoy annual festival BHIM Festival

The exercise brought together a vibrant mix of students, staff, and members of the Adabraka community, providing them with the opportunity to undergo professional screening and receive vital education on breast health.

Participants were guided through breast self-examination techniques and received valuable insights into maintaining breast health, recognizing early warning signs, and accessing available treatment options.

Beyond the health screening, the atmosphere was filled with energy and excitement. The day featured fun games, karaoke sessions, interactive Q&A discussions, and engaging activities led by the Accra Boys dance group that kept participants entertained while learning about the importance of early detection.

These interactive moments fostered a relaxed environment that helped ease anxiety about screening and encouraged open conversations about women’s health.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong, Dental Surgeon, Public Health Practitioner and Director of The Livingstone Foundation, emphasized the importance of regular screening as an effective tool in the fight against breast cancer, noting that early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women, but it can be effectively treated when detected early. This exercise is part of our mission to empower communities, particularly women, with knowledge and access to essential healthcare Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong

She encouraged women to make routine health checks a priority and expressed gratitude to the event partners and sponsors for their invaluable support.

The President of the African University of Communication and Business, Professor Isaac Abeiku Blankson, commended The Livingstone Foundation and its partners for their impactful initiative.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the initiative and shared how impactful the experience was. Many noted that although they had previously been nervous about screening, the exercise was comfortable and informative, helping them learn the importance of regular self-checks.

This collaboration reflects the kind of community-focused values we champion at AUCB. Health education is vital, and we are proud to be part of an event that not only saves lives but also educates and uplifts our students and neighbors Professor Isaac Abeiku Blankson

Others highlighted that bringing the screening to their doorstep made it accessible for many who might not have gone otherwise, leaving them feeling more empowered about their health.

The screening exercise was proudly supported by AUCB, Nestlé Milo, Ghandour Cosmetics, ChickenmanPizzaman, Donerbite Ghana, Belpak Tissues, Verna Mineral water, Bigoo Drink, Burniton Music Group, and Bhim Festival. Their contributions—ranging from refreshments and product donations to logistical and promotional support—helped ensure that the program was impactful and enjoyable.

The Livingstone Foundation (TLF), established by international musician Stonebwoy, seeks to create a better quality of life for the Ghanaian community through education, youth empowerment, health care and disability justice.

The foundation provides educational resources, skill development programs, and advocacy for underserved communities and individuals with disabilities, ensuring inclusive access to education and opportunities for all.