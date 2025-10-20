Ad imageAd image
Jay Manney announces new single ‘Abena’ on October 31st

Jay Manney announces “Abena,” an emotional new single arriving October 31.

Jay Manney
New artiste Jay ManneyPhoto Credit: Selorm

Ghanaian rising star Jay Manney has officially revealed the release date for his highly anticipated new single, ‘Abena’.

The highly anticipated song will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 3lst, 2025.

“Abena” tells an emotional story of heartbreak and loss, showcasing Jay Manney’s unique sound and dark, soulful style.

Abena Production Credits

Fans can expect a powerful and relatable track that continues to define Jay Manney’s growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most promising new voices.

Stay tuned for the release on October 3lst and follow Jay Manney on all social media platforms for updates and exclusive previews.

