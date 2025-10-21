Ad imageAd image
AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24

AratheJay is poised for a defining chapter with his highly anticipated project, "The Odyssey" after tracklist reveal.

The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
Ghanaian musical storyteller AratheJay has officially announced the tracklist for his forthcoming debut full-length project, The Odyssey, sending ripples of excitement across Ghana and the continent’s music space.

The LP continues his long-form conceptual project, the “Finding Nimo Series,” promising a cinematic expansion of the themes introduced in his 2024 EP, “The Capsule”. The unveiled roster of songs confirms a high-stakes, pan-African collaboration list, striking the project as one of the most anticipated Ghanaian music releases of the season.

“The Odyssey” brings together a strong lineup of guest appearances, including Black Sherif on fan-favourite “Jesus Christ 2,” Stonebwoy on “Talisman”, Kweku Smoke on “Peace 2,” and Beeztrap KOTM alongside O’Kenneth on “Ahuofe.” The project also features expansive collaborations across the continent with Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda on “Fire,” Savara on “Say I do,” Joshua Baraka on “Box” and more, marking AratheJay’s most collaborative and ambitious yet.

The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
While “The Odyssey” boasts of impressive features, it also houses production credits of RankingMadeIt, GuiltyBeatz, Myx Quest, BillyDray, Samsney, Nii Quaye, MCosta and Kelly WTF among highclaim producers. 

AratheJay continues to stamp his status as one of Ghana’s most promising storytellers with “The Odyssey”, ready to bring his sound to a global audience. It is AratheJay documenting his own evolution while inviting listeners into his world, one chapter at a time. 

The project also precedes his debut European tour, with scheduled stops in Hamburg, Amsterdam, and London this November. “The Odyssey” arrives October 24. Fans can pre-save via here https://massappeal.lnk.to/arasodyssey. Join AratheJay on “The Odyssey Tour” now http://arathejay.com/

