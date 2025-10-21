Nkyinkyim Band to host the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025 Concert in November

The Nkyinkyim Band is set to host its much-anticipated annual concert, the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025, on Friday, 14th November 2025, at the National Theatre, Accra.

Now in its fourth edition, the event promises an immersive evening of live music, cultural pride, and soul-stirring performances.

Themed “Ghana’s Rhythm, Our Legacy,” this year’s show — titled The EVIVI Edition — celebrates Ghana’s vibrant musical heritage alongside the flavours and togetherness that shape everyday Ghanaian life.

Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025

Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025

Early Bird tickets are on sale for GHS 100 until 28th October, after which Regular tickets will go for GHS 150 via Zormor, the official ticketing partner.

Proudly sponsored by EVIVI Foods, Ghana’s fastest-growing food brand, the event also partners with Bolt and Verna Water, highlighting a shared commitment to community, culture, and homegrown excellence.

Renowned for blending traditional and modern sounds, the Nkyinkyim X’Perience continues to attract audiences from across Ghana and beyond.

This year’s edition is expected to be a musical journey honouring the rhythms that unite the nation