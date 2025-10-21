Ad imageAd image
News

Nkyinkyim Band to host the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025 Concert in November

Join the Nkyinkyim Band on 14 November 2025 at the National Theatre for the Nkyinkyim X’Perience - EVIVI Edition.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Nkyinkyim Band
Nkyinkyim Band

The Nkyinkyim Band is set to host its much-anticipated annual concert, the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025, on Friday, 14th November 2025, at the National Theatre, Accra.

Now in its fourth edition, the event promises an immersive evening of live music, cultural pride, and soul-stirring performances.

Themed “Ghana’s Rhythm, Our Legacy,” this year’s show — titled The EVIVI Edition — celebrates Ghana’s vibrant musical heritage alongside the flavours and togetherness that shape everyday Ghanaian life.

Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025

Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025

Early Bird tickets are on sale for GHS 100 until 28th October, after which Regular tickets will go for GHS 150 via Zormor, the official ticketing partner.

Proudly sponsored by EVIVI Foods, Ghana’s fastest-growing food brand, the event also partners with Bolt and Verna Water, highlighting a shared commitment to community, culture, and homegrown excellence.

Renowned for blending traditional and modern sounds, the Nkyinkyim X’Perience continues to attract audiences from across Ghana and beyond.

This year’s edition is expected to be a musical journey honouring the rhythms that unite the nation

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied. AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24
Next Article Kaesa ‘Don Dada’: Kaesa gets personal on soul-stirring new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mike Mungu and Darkua. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Mike Mungu and Darkua unite on soulful new single “Treasure”
Africa Music
It Is Not Asakaa, It Is Hiplife - Kweku Darlington Details How To Succeed
Fall in love again with Kweku Darlington’s ‘Odo’
Music
Kwekus
Kwekus releases music video for ‘One Bottle’
Music
Carry My Soul II - Corby, Jayadi & The GaBrit. Credit: Supplied.
Corby, Jayadi and The GaBrit portray renewed spirit in “Carry My Soul II”
Music
Nii Lartey. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Nii Lartey comes through with defiant “Chants”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Larruso
Larruso embraces change in new ‘The Boy’ music video
Music
Kaesa
‘Don Dada’: Kaesa gets personal on soul-stirring new song
Music
The Palm Ghana Worship Medley - Onn Gospel
2025 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Lady Lydia Appau
Lady Lydia Appau blends faith and Highlife in new song ‘Aseda Nkoaa (All Thanks)’
Music
Agyakomah
Agyakomah releases new Jazzy R&B single ‘Strong But Sweet’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music