RCee to headline Owofest 2025 in Accra’s Rawlings Park

Ghanaian sensation RCee is set to ignite the stage at Owofest 2025, taking place on 26th October at Rawlings Park, Accra.

The vibrant festival, a key highlight of Accra’s cultural calendar, celebrates music, fashion, and sustainability, rooted in the iconic Kantamanto thrift scene.

Known for hits like Agenda and Knees & Bend II, RCee will headline the event, bringing his signature blend of Highlife, Afrobeats, and R&B to the heart of the city.

RCee to perform at OWO Festival

Joining RCee are Joey B, Iveth Stunner, and Mcaldhan, ensuring a day of electrifying performances.

Beyond music, festival-goers can enjoy fashion showcases, art displays, talent shows, and even a beach clean-up, spotlighting the theme of creative reuse and environmental awareness.

Whether you’re a music lover or an eco-conscious fashionista, Owofest 2025 promises an unforgettable experience that is raw, real, and authentically Accra.