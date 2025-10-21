Ad imageAd image
RCee to headline Owofest 2025 in Accra’s Rawlings Park

Experience RCee live at Owofest 2025, 26th October, Rawlings Park – Accra’s top cultural festival.

Ghanaian sensation RCee is set to ignite the stage at Owofest 2025, taking place on 26th October at Rawlings Park, Accra.

The vibrant festival, a key highlight of Accra’s cultural calendar, celebrates music, fashion, and sustainability, rooted in the iconic Kantamanto thrift scene.

Known for hits like Agenda and Knees & Bend II, RCee will headline the event, bringing his signature blend of Highlife, Afrobeats, and R&B to the heart of the city.

RCee to perform at OWO Festival

Joining RCee are Joey B, Iveth Stunner, and Mcaldhan, ensuring a day of electrifying performances.

Beyond music, festival-goers can enjoy fashion showcases, art displays, talent shows, and even a beach clean-up, spotlighting the theme of creative reuse and environmental awareness.

Whether you’re a music lover or an eco-conscious fashionista, Owofest 2025 promises an unforgettable experience that is raw, real, and authentically Accra.

