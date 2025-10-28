Ad imageAd image
Star-studded artist line-up announced for AfroFuture Ghana 2025

AfroFuture Ghana 2025 brings the continent’s biggest stars together under the theme “African Nostalgia".

Afrofuture 2025Photo Credit: Culture Management Group

Culture Management Group (CMG), the visionary collective behind some of Africa’s most celebrated cultural experiences, proudly announces the return of AfroFuture Ghana 2025 on December 28–29, 2025, at El Wak Stadium.

Powered by Afreximbank and Martell, this year’s AfroFuture is set to bring together an electric lineup of artists who embody the pulse of the continent’s creative renaissance.

Leading the first wave of performers are global Afrobeats superstar Asake, South African sensations TxC, Ghana’s next breakout superstar, Moliy, Ghanaian artist King Paluta, and Afrobeat innovator Mavo.

Afrofuture 2025 Artist Line-Up

Afrofuture Line Up

Adding to the excitement, festivalgoers can look forward to high-energy sets from an all-star roster of DJs, including DJ Obi & Obi’s House, ADDJ, DJ Loft, and dynamic duo K-Dawg & EZPass, each bringing their unique sound and energy to the AfroFuture stage.

This year’s festival theme is African Nostalgia, a term that celebrates the collective memory that connects Africans across generations and borders – through food, music, fashion, art, and community.

It honors the traditions that have endured despite migration and separation, transforming them into a global cultural force. Within AfroFuture, nostalgia becomes more than reflection; it’s inspiration. By revisiting our roots – unity, creativity, and homecoming – we reignite the African Dream: a future that is proud, connected, and unstoppable.

African Nostalgia is the heartbeat of AfroFuture 2025 – honoring the food, music, fashion, art, and traditions that connect Africans and the diaspora across generations. Its memory turned into legacy: a celebration of what shaped us yesterday, and the fuel for building the African Dream of tomorrow.

Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and Co-Founder, Culture Management Group

In the days leading up to and after the main event, AfroFuture will host a series of immersive experiences and cultural programs designed to celebrate African creativity, innovation, and legacy, setting the stage for another unforgettable celebration of the diaspora.

These events include:

Battle of Jollof Basketball Game – December 27, Bukom Arena In collaboration with the Basketball Africa League, CMG produces its 2nd Annual Celebrity Basketball Game Experience, merging sports, entertainment, and community impact.

Fashion Night Out – December 30, Nubuke Museum A curated day-to-night journey highlighting African designers. Guests will enjoy interactive installations, runway shows, a panel discussion, a multi-brand trunk show, and live performances.

Asake – Afrofuture 2025

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza with PVO – December 31, La Palm Celebrate the arrival of 2026 at AfroFuture’s 8th Annual New Years Eve Party, with Positive Vibes Only (PVO) featuring music, food, fashion, and high-energy fun. Tickets available for purchase here.

Afro Expo – December 18-31, Accra Area In the spirit of The African Dream, Afro Expo will spotlight African innovation, creativity, and collaboration through a dynamic lineup of master classes, wellness experiences, book talks, film screenings, networking mixers and more. Designed to inspire connection and conversation, Afro Expo bridges culture and commerce while amplifying the visionaries shaping Africa’s future across art, music, food and fashion.

Every AfroFuture Festival is a reminder that the future of Black culture is being written right here, in Africa,” said Akosua Ayim, Director of Operations, Culture Management Group.“Our 2025 edition builds on that vision, bringing together artists, innovators, and dreamers who are shaping the next generation and what’s on the horizon for the continent and the diaspora.”

DSCVRY: Kwartengg Makes the Old and the Now Refreshing
We Need to Ditch Our O₂ Arena Obsession as an Industry
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
List of Ghanaian Athletes Who Also Make Music
