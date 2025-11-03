Ad imageAd image
Talking Drums Festival: Africa’s largest Hip-Hop event launches in Ghana

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Talking Drums Festival. Credit: Supplied.
Talking Drums Festival.Credit: Supplied.

Ghana’s vibrant capital, Accra, once again sets the stage for a historic global music moment this December 2025, as the inaugural Talking Drums Festival brings together some of the world’s biggest names in hip-hop for an unforgettable two-day experience.

The Talking Drums Festival, positioned as an afro-diasporic celebration of hip-hop culture, will take place on December 29th – 30th, 2025. It is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans not only from across Africa and the global diaspora, but also from Ghana. This non-stop celebration will spotlight rhythm, culture, and unity, featuring performances from over 40 artists representing the U.S., U.K., and various countries throughout the African continent.

“With over five decades of hip-hop serving as a cornerstone of global cultural influence, the Talking Drums Festival will blend all forms of the sound and culture to showcase its power to our attending audience,” stated Ruddy Kwakye, Executive Producer of the festival. 

Ruddy Kwakye, Executive Producer of Talking Drums Festival. 
Ruddy Kwakye, Executive Producer of Talking Drums Festival. 

This approach reflects the festival’s commitment to honouring hip-hop’s diverse legacy, bringing together different styles, voices, and expressions that have shaped the genre worldwide.

The festival has entered a multi-year partnership with the Black Star Experience, the national branding initiative by the Government of Ghana, furthering the legacy of the acclaimed Beyond the Return campaign, inviting the global Black diaspora to reconnect with the continent through culture, art, music, tourism, and heritage.

Rex Owusu Marfo, Presidential Coordinator of the Black Star Experience. Photo Credit. Supplied.
Rex Owusu Marfo, Presidential Coordinator of the Black Star Experience. Photo Credit. Supplied.

Rex Owusu Marfo, the Presidential Coordinator for the initiative, emphasized that “Ghana’s esteemed reputation as the Culture Capital of Africa, over the years, has firmly established it as a prominent destination for global experiences, attracting visitors from around the world. The nation’s dynamic and diverse musical heritage, along with its disruptive cultural scene, positions Ghana as the ideal host for this premier celebration of the hip-hop genre, a genre that continues to shape and energize cultures worldwide.”

A star-studded lineup announcement and a full itinerary of events and experiences will be released in the coming days. Fans can sign up for priority access and exclusive festival perks at www.talkingdrums.live 

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
