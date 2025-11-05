Ad imageAd image
Uncle Rich shuts down West View Lounge with concert

Uncle Rich wowed a sold-out crowd in Weija with his debut concert “Midnight Frequency” featuring Tulenkey and DJ Nobossboi.

West View Lounge in Weija came alive as Uncle Rich hosted his much-anticipated debut concert, “Uncle Rich & Friends: Midnight Frequency.”

The event turned out to be a total shutdown, with the venue packed to full capacity by fans, music lovers, and industry colleagues who came out to support the buzzing act.

The night was nothing short of electrifying, blending energy, music, and star power in perfect rhythm.

With DJ Nobossboi on the turntables, the crowd was treated to nonstop hits and seamless transitions that kept everyone on their feet throughout the night.

Watch highlights of the show

Adding to the excitement, rapper Tulenkey made a surprise appearance that sent the audience into a frenzy.

His energetic performance, alongside Uncle Rich’s thrilling set, created an unforgettable moment that sealed the event as one of the most talked-about nights in Accra.

Uncle Rich delivered a powerful and entertaining performance, performing fan favorites and unreleased material that had the audience singing along and asking for more.

His connection with the crowd reflected his growth as an artist and his readiness to take on bigger stages.

The successful turnout and vibrant atmosphere proved that Uncle Rich is not only an artist to watch but also a performer who knows how to command a stage.

Watch ‘Nothing To Something’ Visualizer

“Uncle Rich & Friends: Midnight Frequency” was more than a concert—it was a celebration of sound, friendship, and the undeniable rise of a new star in Ghana’s music scene

He expressed gratitude to all friends that showed up including Nii Kojo Ababio, Dragon Empire, Alat Money, among several others that made the event lively, including certain movers and shakers in the system like the renowned Abu Trica who didn’t just show up but showed off! 

