AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise

Fresh off the critical, acclaim and record-breaking crucial performance of his debut LP, “The Odyssey”, Ghanaian music star AratheJay channeled his burgeoning platform into a significant act of civic engagement last weekend. The artist successfully led a comprehensive city clean-up and tree-planting exercise in his home base of Tema Community 4, an initiative powered by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Mayor of Tema, Ebi Bright.

The successful exercise, which was executed across the community, provided a noticeable facelift to the area, marrying environmental consciousness with local community pride. Residents, volunteers, and local groups joined the effort, focusing on clearing waste, desilting drains, and restoring open spaces. The exercise concluded with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony to promote environmental awareness.

Following the event, AratheJay took to his platforms to affirm a long-term commitment to the initiative, stating, “TEMA! MY FOREVER FAMILY. A big thank you to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and our dear Mayor Ebi Bright for your dedication. Grateful to everyone who showed up to take care of the place that’s always taken care of us. THIS & EVERY 1st NOVEMBER.”

AratheJay and Ebi Bright (Mayor of Tema) during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Mayor Ebi Bright spoke highly of AratheJay’s dedication, praising his leadership and vision. “AratheJay is a son of the land and we are privileged to have him and more importantly collaborate with him for this crucial exercise,” Mayor Bright stated. “His decision to channel his international success toward tangible, positive impact for his home community is a powerful statement. He’s not just a young king in music, he’s a model for change, and we are strategically behind his long-term success both here and on the global stage.” Her endorsement frames the artist’s rise not merely as a musical achievement but as a positive development for the community.

AratheJay and locals during Tema cleanup. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The clean-up effort, occurring just days after the critical acclaim surrounding the release of “The Odyssey”—a project lauded for its vitality and significance—underscores the dual focus of AratheJay’s career; artistic excellence and social responsibility. Having already secured major chart records with the LP since its October 24 release, the artist is now prepared for the next chapter of his journey.

AratheJay is also primed for his debut headline European tour this November from 19th to 22nd, taking his hero’s journey across the continent.