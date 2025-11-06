Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 – A celebration of African creativity

Entertainment Week Ghana (EWG) marks its maiden edition this December, positioning Ghana as the epicentre of Africa’s creative and cultural economy.

Taking place from 21st to 27th December 2025, the week-long celebration will unite visionary leaders, investors, creators, and entrepreneurs for an extraordinary convergence of innovation, ideas, and investment.

The Thought Leadership Summit – 24th December at the Accra International Conference Centre

At the core of the week is the Entertainment Week Ghana Summit, taking place on 24th December at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This premier thought-leadership gathering will bring together leading voices in the creative economy — from policymakers and investors to entrepreneurs and industry experts — to explore Africa’s creative transformation through financing, IP protection, media, technology, and cultural policy.

A highlight of the summit will be The Deal Room, a live investment marketplace where talented individuals and startups will pitch their creative ventures directly to investors, venture capitalists, and accelerators. The Deal Room aims to unlock access to capital, partnerships, and mentorship, empowering the next generation of African creative enterprises.

The Novas Awards, a platform celebrating creative excellence, will also be introduced during the summit and fully launched at next year’s edition.

Film Festival – In Partnership with Idris Elba’s Global Media and Entertainment Firm, Akuna Pod, and Bravado

In partnership with Idris Elba’s global media and entertainment firm, Akuna Pod, and Bravado, the Entertainment Week Ghana Film Festival will spotlight groundbreaking African and diaspora storytelling. It will feature curated screenings, premieres, and thought-provoking conversations celebrating the continent’s cinematic innovation and growing global influence.

Music Festival – Airwaves, Powered by Lynx Entertainment

The rhythm of Africa comes alive at Airwaves, a vibrant music festival powered by Lynx Entertainment. Hosted on Accra’s iconic beachfront, Airwaves will feature some of Africa’s hottest performers, DJs, and producers, delivering an electrifying experience that captures the energy of Ghana’s festive season.

Photo & Art Exhibition – Mununkum

Opening the week is Mununkum, a photo and art exhibition hosted at Osu Castle, exploring Africa’s evolving identity through visual storytelling. The exhibition will showcase leading photographers and artists redefining creativity and consciousness across the continent.

Fashion Event – Atale: The Sustainable Fashion Showcase

Fashion takes a sustainable turn with Atale, a forward-thinking runway event championing eco-conscious design and circular creativity. The showcase will feature leading African brands, including Christie Brown, Chocolate Clothing, and Free The Youth, each redefining style with purpose and innovation.

Side Events & Collaborations

Accra will pulse with energy as side events and nightlife experiences complement the main programming. Partnerships with Akwaaba UK and Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave will merge culture, music, and celebration, offering locals and visitors the full spectrum of Ghana’s Detty December magic.

Endorsements & Partnerships

Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 proudly enjoys the endorsement and support of: The Black Star Experience, Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana, National Film Authority (NFA), Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Development.

Major Sponsor is Konica Minolta with strategic partners being Akuna Pod (Idris Elba), Ashesi University, Bravado & Lynx Entertainment

Africa’s Creative Moment

With Africa’s creative economy valued in the billions, and the global cultural economy surpassing $2.25 trillion, the time to invest in scalable creative infrastructure and platforms is now. Ghana’s dynamic ecosystem provides the perfect foundation for this transformative movement.

Call for Participation

Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 invites sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, investors, partners, and volunteers to join this landmark maiden edition. Whether you’re looking to connect, invest, showcase, or collaborate – EWG 2025 is where Africa’s creative future takes shape.