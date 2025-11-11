Ad imageAd image
AratheJay hits over 10 million streams with “The Odyssey” on Spotify

Barely a month after "The Odyssey"release, AratheJay records over 10 million streams for his debut LP and amasses a million YouTube views for "Put Am On God".

The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay.

Ghanaian sensation AratheJay has firmly established his commercial dominance after his debut LP, “The Odyssey”, recorded over 10 million streams on Spotify. This feat is achieved less than a month after the project’s release. This digital milestone is also complemented by the visual success of the lead single, “Put Am On God,” whose official music video has surpassed a million views on YouTube.

The exponential growth confirms the project’s resonance for its dynamic storytelling and creative depth. The streaming surge now serves as the perfect launchpad for AratheJay’s next major career phase, his debut headline European tour, “The Odyssey Tour.

The highly anticipated tour is set to begin in just a few days, bringing the compelling narrative of a “hero’s journey” on “The Odyssey” to key European cities. The schedule and venues are as follows:

  • Wednesday, November 19: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Friday, November 21: Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany
  • Saturday, November 22: XOYO, London, United Kingdom
"The Odyssey"by AratheJay, Spotify streams. Credit: Spotify.
“The Odyssey” by AratheJay, Spotify streams. Credit: Spotify.

Adding significant star power to the UK leg, Blanco Bourne has officially confirmed to join AratheJay on stage at the London stop. The collaboration is highly anticipated by fans of their shared track, “Unruly,” and signals a major moment of UK-Ghanaian musical synergy.

AratheJay’s journey with “The Odyssey” is shaping into one of the year’s defining success stories from Ghana’s new generation of music trailblazers. The Ghanaian is translating his chart-breaking success into a global touring footprint, cementing his status as a key figure in the rise of contemporary African music.

