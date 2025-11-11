Ad imageAd image
It will happen – Black Sherif promises Amakye Dede collaboration

Black Sherif confirms planned collaboration with Highlife legend Amakye Dede.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

Following the remarkable discovery of a deep, long-standing connection between his family and Highlife legend Amakye Dede, Black Sherif has confirmed that a musical collaboration with the icon is not just a dream but a certainty.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM’s “Daybreak Hitz,” the celebrated artist revealed that the idea of working with the Highlife King, who was a close friend to his grandfather generations ago, has been top of mind.

Black Sherif admitted that while he had wanted the song to materialize earlier, timing prevented its release on his latest project.

I actually thought about it to be honest. I did think about it it just didn’t manifest in getting the music out before the album, he stated.

While keeping the specifics under wraps, Black Sherif concluded with a characteristic emphasis on letting his work speak for itself, a promise that has further fueled anticipation for the track.

There’s so much things I would to say but I just love to show than to talk.

The collaboration is poised to be one of the most anticipated collaborations in Ghanaian music history, intertwining the legacy of Amakye Dede with the groundbreaking artistry of Black Sherif, driven by a bond that transcends the music studio.

Black Sherif Moment with Amakye Dede

We need 10-15k capacity auditoriums – Black Sherif
We Need to Ditch Our O₂ Arena Obsession as an Industry
AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24
Nigerian Hitmaker AyZed on the Making of “Sacrifice” with Black Sherif
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
