It will happen – Black Sherif promises Amakye Dede collaboration

Following the remarkable discovery of a deep, long-standing connection between his family and Highlife legend Amakye Dede, Black Sherif has confirmed that a musical collaboration with the icon is not just a dream but a certainty.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM’s “Daybreak Hitz,” the celebrated artist revealed that the idea of working with the Highlife King, who was a close friend to his grandfather generations ago, has been top of mind.

Black Sherif admitted that while he had wanted the song to materialize earlier, timing prevented its release on his latest project.

I actually thought about it to be honest. I did think about it it just didn’t manifest in getting the music out before the album, he stated.

While keeping the specifics under wraps, Black Sherif concluded with a characteristic emphasis on letting his work speak for itself, a promise that has further fueled anticipation for the track.

There’s so much things I would to say but I just love to show than to talk.

The collaboration is poised to be one of the most anticipated collaborations in Ghanaian music history, intertwining the legacy of Amakye Dede with the groundbreaking artistry of Black Sherif, driven by a bond that transcends the music studio.

Black Sherif Moment with Amakye Dede

⭐️Stuff that we need to see more of: 🇬🇭Superstar Black Sherif (@blacksherif_) has paid a courtesy call to music legend and the original #IronBoy Amakye Dede. pic.twitter.com/AiKhgYFT5j — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) February 3, 2025