We need 10-15k capacity auditoriums – Black Sherif

Fresh off his international success, Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif is spotlighting a critical bottleneck in the Ghana’s burgeoning music industry, the severe lack of large, dedicated performance venues.

In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM’s “Daybreak Hitz,” the BET winner advocated for the construction of at least 10,000 to 15,000-seat indoor auditoriums, arguing that the current infrastructure is insufficient to support the industry’s explosive growth and global ambitions.

Black Sherif emphasized that this demand is not just for the benefit of headline artists but for the entire ecosystem of the creative economy. He stressed that properly-sized venues are essential job creators for professionals behind the scenes.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

“10k-15k capacity is necessary for the space and we actually need to have stuff like that. Live music wouldn’t just feed the artists or the performers. There are so many talented people who work behind the scenes. Talk of stage design and craft, lighting, sound and all of that to have a music event, even vendors. These things will feed people as well.”

His comments echo long-standing calls from event organizers for larger, purpose-built facilities to move major shows away from less suitable open-air stadiums and smaller conference centres.

The artist’s timely appeal is underscored by the recent loss of the country’s largest indoor event space. The Fantasy Dome in Accra, which offered a 15,000-person capacity and hosted numerous major concerts, was controversially demolished in 2023. This destruction highlighted the vulnerability of existing temporary venues and the urgent need for permanent, state-of-the-art facilities.