Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners

Ghanaian curators and listeners can now access "Messages" in-app on Spotify.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Spotify is bringing a new way to share audio to Ghana: Messages, a simple in-app chat for swapping songs and podcasts with the people who shape your taste. Rolling out this week to Free and Premium listeners, Messages gives recommendations a home inside Spotify—fast, familiar, and easy to find.

Here, discovery starts with a friend sharing a Highlife classic in the family WhatsApp, a podcast episode your cousin won’t stop talking about. Ghanaians already share Spotify content millions of times each month; now those moments live in one place.

How it works is simple. From Now Playing, tap Share, choose a friend you’ve interacted with on Spotify, and send. Messages are one-to-one conversations where you can react with emojis and add text, keeping the chat where listening happens. Find Messages by tapping your profile photo in the top left corner. Spotify will suggest people to message based on who you’ve previously shared with, joined Jams or Blends with, built collaborative playlists with, or who’s on your Family or Duo plan.

For artists and podcasters, easier sharing means more discovery. A single recommendation can spark a new fan, a packed show, or a book club pick—word of mouth at digital speed.

Importantly, Messages complement how you already share. Keep posting to WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook; Spotify just makes those everyday recommendations smoother inside the app.

You’re always in control. Accept or ignore message requests, block users, report content (press and hold → Report), or opt out entirely in Settings. Conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption in transit and at rest. In line with platform best practices, Spotify uses proactive detection to identify certain unlawful or harmful content, and our moderators review reports—helping keep sharing safer while respecting privacy.

“In Ghana, recommendations are social currency. Messages brings that local energy into Spotify so the right track, podcast gets to the right person faster,” said Head of Music Sub Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

This is just the beginning. We’ll continue expanding Messages and refining the experience for more listeners across the region in the months ahead. Press assets and interview opportunities with our local team are available on request, including screenshots, a short demo video, and data on sharing behavior in both markets.

