I had to choose between a Ghc100k and Lynx – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene recounts moments before joining Lynx Entertainment.

Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has disclosed a pivotal moment early in his career where he had to choose between a substantial cash offer of Ghc100,000 and signing with Lynx Entertainment.

Speaking on the BTM Afrika show with NY DJ, the Rockstar detailed the highly competitive period immediately following his participation in the MTN Hitmaker reality show.

Kuami Eugene stated he received about five offers from various established industry figures and labels. “When we finished MTN Hitmaker, I had about 5 offers,” he revealed. “I’m saying this for the first time including Okyeame Kwame, Highly Spiritual with Kaywa, and a lot of other offers.”

The most challenging choice, however, came from a label that offered a significant upfront payment. “I even had one of these labels that showed me a lot of money. I was offered a Ghc 100,000 in a bag. That was my first commission but I asked for some time to think about it,” Kuami Eugene explained.

He emphasized the gravity of this decision, particularly given his background in 2016. “So I had to choose between a Ghc 100k in 2016 when I was just coming out from a reality show. Again, I’m literally coming from Fadama where there was no money back home. So I had to choose between the money and Lynx Entertainment.”

Ultimately, the artist chose to sign with Lynx Entertainment, under the management of Richie Mensah, a decision that launched him into becoming one of the most successful artists in the Ghanaian music industry.

