Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th

On 20th November 2025, Ghanaian gospel singer, ACP Kofi Sarpong is dropping his new single titled “Miracle”

SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
ACP Kofi SarpongPhoto Credit: Media Excel

On 20th November 2025, Ghanaian gospel singer, ACP Kofi Sarpong is dropping his new single titled “Miracle” under the management of Media Excel Productions.

After given his fans a beautiful banger “Yehowah” which featured gospel songstress Diana Hamilton, Kofi Sarpong has decided to give his fans another one “Miracle” before the year ends.

“Miracle” is inspired by the everyday wonders of life and the extraordinary ways in which faith can manifest in our lives.

Kofi Sarpong new music announcement

Kofi’s intention with this song is to remind listeners that miracles happen all around us, often in the most unexpected ways. It was produced DDT.

As Kofi Sarpong gears up for the release, his fans eagerly await the chance to experience “Miracle.” The single was produced by DDT and it will come with and colorful visuals.

It will be available on all major streaming platforms, and Kofi encourages everyone to share their personal miracles through social media.

