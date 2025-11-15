Tidal Rave Festival 2025 draws crowds to La Palm Royal Beach with Black Sherif, Ayra Starr

Under the golden hues of a West African sunset, the sands of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel transformed into a pulsating epicentre of rhythm and revelry as Tidal Rave Festival 2025 kicked into high gear on its second and final day. Drawing thousands of music lovers from across the continent, the event – billed as Ghana’s premier beach extravaganza – delivered an electrifying blend of Afrobeats, highlife, and electronic vibes, headlined by homegrown sensation Black Sherif and Nigerian star Ayra Starr.

The festival, now in its fifth edition, unfolded over November 14 and 15, attracting a diverse crowd of locals, tourists, and diaspora revellers eager to soak in the sun-soaked spectacle. Organised by Echo House, Tidal Rave has solidified its reputation as Africa’s biggest beach festival, merging live performances with art installations, food stalls, and interactive zones that celebrate West African culture.

This year’s theme, “The Wild Card,” promised unpredictability and energy, and it didn’t disappoint – from dawn beach yoga sessions to midnight after-parties under the stars. As gates opened at noon, attendees flooded the venue, decked out in vibrant beachwear, neon accessories, and festival merch. The air buzzed with anticipation, amplified by pre-show DJ sets from local talents like DJ Casper Sandra.

Early highlights included rising stars like Moliy, Darko Vibes, and Olive The Boy, whose sets had the crowd swaying to infectious hooks. But it was the headline acts that sent the energy into overdrive. Ghanaian rap prodigy Black Sherif took the main stage around 5 PM, delivering a high-octane performance that had fans chanting lyrics from hits like “Kwaku the Traveller” and “Second Sermon.” His raw charisma and fusion of trap and highlife elements turned the beach into a sea of raised hands and flashing phone lights.

Exclusive shots captured the moment: Black Sherif owning the stage, crowd erupting in cheers, and a panoramic view of the lit-up shoreline. “Black Sherif brought the fire – it felt like the whole of Accra was vibrating,” shared one attendee on X, echoing the sentiment rippling through social media.

The lineup didn’t stop there. Gyakie, Moliy, GonaBoy, and Kweku Smoke kept the momentum rolling with soulful melodies and dance-floor anthems, while international flavour came courtesy of Ayra Starr, whose arrival in Ghana earlier this week had already sparked frenzy. Her set, slated for later in the evening, promises to be a highlight, with rumours swirling of surprise collaborations and tracks from her sophomore album.

Beyond the music, Tidal Rave 2025 shone as a cultural hub. The Absa Spark Zone offered free makeovers, photo ops, and games, drawing squads for Instagram-worthy moments amid the festivities.

Art villages showcased local creators, while food vendors served up jollof rice, grilled tilapia, and tropical cocktails, fueling the all-day party. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the festival’s ethos rang true: a wild, unfiltered celebration of African youth and creativity. With tickets selling out weeks in advance and social media ablaze, Tidal Rave once again proved why it’s more than an event – it’s a movement.

For those who couldn’t make it, highlights continue to pour in online, but nothing beats the live wave. If you’re in Accra, the after-parties are just getting started.