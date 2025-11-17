It’s one of the best songs I’ve made this year – Black Sherif reveals

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has given fans an exciting glimpse into his upcoming music catalogue, revealing that he has a potent new track titled “Run Around” ready for release.

In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM’s “Daybreak Hitz,” the artist suggested the song could be among his strongest work this year, even though its release is still some way off.

“There’s a song I have called “Run Around”. I think I recorded it when I came to Ghana for that 24hrs and before flying back to Europe. I feel like it’s one of the best songs I’ve made this year,” Black Sherif disclosed.

Despite the high praise for the track, fans will have to wait a while to hear it. Black Sherif revealed that the song is currently scheduled for release sometime next year, confirming a potential 2026 drop.

The revelation comes as the artist continues to ride the success of his latest project, “Iron Boy” maintaining high anticipation for his flagship headline show, “Zaama Disco” this December.