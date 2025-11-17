Ad imageAd image
News

It’s one of the best songs I’ve made this year – Black Sherif reveals

Black Sherif hints at new release already slated for next year, 2026.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Black Sherif.Photo Credit: Supplied.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has given fans an exciting glimpse into his upcoming music catalogue, revealing that he has a potent new track titled “Run Around” ready for release.

In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM’s “Daybreak Hitz,” the artist suggested the song could be among his strongest work this year, even though its release is still some way off.

“There’s a song I have called “Run Around”. I think I recorded it when I came to Ghana for that 24hrs and before flying back to Europe. I feel like it’s one of the best songs I’ve made this year,” Black Sherif disclosed.

Despite the high praise for the track, fans will have to wait a while to hear it. Black Sherif revealed that the song is currently scheduled for release sometime next year, confirming a potential 2026 drop.

The revelation comes as the artist continues to ride the success of his latest project, “Iron Boy” maintaining high anticipation for his flagship headline show, “Zaama Disco” this December.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Tidal Rave Festival 2025 draws crowds to La Palm Royal Beach with Black Sherif, Ayra Starr
Black Sherif releases emotional music video for ‘Sacrifice’
It will happen – Black Sherif promises Amakye Dede collaboration
We need 10-15k capacity auditoriums – Black Sherif
We Need to Ditch Our O₂ Arena Obsession as an Industry
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shots from the Absa Spark Zone show the beach alive with colour and joy. Photo Credit: ABSA Bank Tidal Rave Festival 2025 draws crowds to La Palm Royal Beach with Black Sherif, Ayra Starr
Next Article Diana Hamilton, Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Akwaboah
‘Woa Nware Me’: Akwaboah seranades on new song
Music
Kweku Flick
‘Kum (High Pt.2)’: Kweku Flick is out with a new single
Music
Siisi Baidoo & Kweku Teye
Siisi Baidoo celebrates the finished work of Christ in ‘Wawie’ feat. Kweku Teye
Music
DJ Shagy. Photo Credit: Supplied
DJ Shagy releases “Tonight”, a feel-good amapiano track
Africa
Patrons at Events in Ghana. Photo Credit: AfroNation
No One Has Monopoly Over Event Dates
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

Diana Hamilton,
Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’
Music
Young Onze
New music! Young Onze releases ‘Show Something’ featuring Astro Wrld
Music
Jay Q
Jay Q releases ‘Gbelewu’ – an Afrobeats song about emotional survival
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music
Highlife star Bisa Kdei
‘Odo Dada’: Bisa Kdei delivers heartfelt love story
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like