lan Otchere is the new West Night Publishing West Africa Liaison, A&R and Sync Manager

West Night Publishing signals major expansion into the booming West African market with the appointment of Ian Otchere.

Jude Tackie
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
South African music publishing house West Night Publishing has announced a key strategic appointment and expansion by appointing Ian Otchere as its West Africa Liaison, A&R, and Sync Manager.  This strategic move is designed to enhance support for composers and authors and tap into the vibrant West African music market.

Seidu Iddrisu, CEO of West Night Publishing, said: “West Night Publishing is focused on expanding our reach across the continent while ensuring our composers and authors receive strong support. lan’s experience and understanding of the West African music landscape makes him a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to the growth this appointment will bring.”

lan Otchere added: “I’m excited to join the West Night Publishing team and contribute to the company’s mission. I’d like to extend my gratitude to our CEO, Seidu Iddrisu, for this opportunity. I’m eager to support our talented composers and authors across West Africa and look forward to achieving great things together.”

Based in Accra, Ghana, lan Otchere brings hands-on experience from his work as Content Acquisition Manager at ByteTunes Music Entertainment, and through his consultancy, Priceless Music Consultancy. He is a member of The Recording Academy and has completed professional training with BBC Media Leaders, Soundscape Music Publishing, and the McKinsey Forward Program.

This appointment aligns with West Night Publishing’s ongoing commitment to expanding its network across Africa. Providing composers and authors with strong administrative and creative support remains at the core of our business operations.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
