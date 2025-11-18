Ad imageAd image
News

I was hungrier than them – Kuami Eugene on days at Lynx Entertainment

Kuami Eugene pulls back the curtain on the intense drive that fueled his success at Lynx Entertainment.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
Kuami Eugene.Photo Credit: Supplied.

Former Lynx Entertainment artist Kuami Eugene has offered a striking new perspective on his early days at the label, attributing his phenomenal rise not to rivalry, but to a fierce drive born of personal need.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NY DJ, the award-winning musician addressed the longstanding narrative of competition, particularly with his former labelmate, KiDi.

Kuami Eugene adamantly denied viewing his colleagues as competitors, stating his focus was purely internal and survival-driven.

“I’ve never seen KiDi as a competition even till date I’ve never seen anyone as competition. I never saw anyone there in that light because when I came they were doing their own thing and I came to do my thing,” he clarified.

The Angela hitmaker continued as he revealed the core reason for his relentless work ethic, “I was hungrier than they all were and it’s not their fault. Maybe they had enough before they joined but I came with zero and I had to build everything from scratch. I just had so much to lose.”

This hunger, according to Eugene, meant he was simply working harder and more strategically to build his career from the ground up, contrasting his starting point with the established positions of his label mates. He believes this intense focus may have spurred others, including KiDi, to step up their game.

“I probably came well prepared than them and I like the fact that they acknowledged that and there’s nothing bad about it.”

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
I had to choose between a Ghc100k and Lynx – Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene releases new hit song ‘Instagram’
Mophty releases music video for ‘Single’ feat. Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene drops new catchy song; ‘Emotional’
New Music: KJ Spio features KiDi & Stalk Ashley on ‘Heat’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Siisi Baidoo x Onn Gospel New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Next Article Shatta Wale Shatta Wale releases new song Abonko, produced by PAQ
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Siisi Baidoo x Onn Gospel
New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Black Sherif releases emotional music video for ‘Sacrifice’
Music
Kwartengg
‘Wave’ by Kwartengg is the song of self-belief you need
Music
Dancegod Lloyd
Dancegod Lloyd feats. Medikal & Shatta Wale on new song ‘Our Wife’
Music
Kweku Flick
‘Kum (High Pt.2)’: Kweku Flick is out with a new single
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale releases new song Abonko, produced by PAQ
Music
The Matter - Lalid
2025 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Team Eternity Ghana
Team Eternity Ghana breathes life into timeless gospel songs with ‘Old Classics’
Music
Nina Ricchie
‘Touch It’: Nina Ricchie returns with a seductive, high-energy new song
Music
Diana Hamilton,
Diana Hamilton features Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku in new song ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like