I was hungrier than them – Kuami Eugene on days at Lynx Entertainment

Former Lynx Entertainment artist Kuami Eugene has offered a striking new perspective on his early days at the label, attributing his phenomenal rise not to rivalry, but to a fierce drive born of personal need.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NY DJ, the award-winning musician addressed the longstanding narrative of competition, particularly with his former labelmate, KiDi.

Kuami Eugene adamantly denied viewing his colleagues as competitors, stating his focus was purely internal and survival-driven.

“I’ve never seen KiDi as a competition even till date I’ve never seen anyone as competition. I never saw anyone there in that light because when I came they were doing their own thing and I came to do my thing,” he clarified.

The Angela hitmaker continued as he revealed the core reason for his relentless work ethic, “I was hungrier than they all were and it’s not their fault. Maybe they had enough before they joined but I came with zero and I had to build everything from scratch. I just had so much to lose.”

This hunger, according to Eugene, meant he was simply working harder and more strategically to build his career from the ground up, contrasting his starting point with the established positions of his label mates. He believes this intense focus may have spurred others, including KiDi, to step up their game.

“I probably came well prepared than them and I like the fact that they acknowledged that and there’s nothing bad about it.”