A new chapter begins: Lamisi announces Real World Records deal

Lamisi announces her signing with Real World Records and announces a new single.

LamisiPhoto Credit: Urban Phlicks

Ghanaian singer Lamisi has officially announced her signing with Real World Records, marking a powerful new milestone in her musical journey.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of her brand-new single from the upcoming album “Let Us Clap.”

Known for her vibrant fusion of Afrobeat, soul, and traditional Ghanaian influences, Lamisi’s partnership with Real World Records signals a continuation of her global artistic rise.

Lamisi described the moment as the beginning of a new chapter, expressing deep gratitude to her supporters for their love throughout her career.

The signing not only amplifies her platform but also positions her music for broader international recognition.

With her upcoming “Let Us Clap” album, Lamisi promises a refreshing sound that highlights her bold vocals, cultural roots, and creative growth.

The album was co-produced with Ghanaian musical icon and auteur Wanlov the Kubolor and UK producer Joel Williams.

