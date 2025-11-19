Ad imageAd image
Abbi Ima reintroduces herself as Abbi Ayizam

Abbi Ima officially becomes Abbi Ayizam as she rebrands to elevate her musical journey.

Ghana Music
Abbi Ayizam
Singer Abbi AyizamPhoto Credit: Abbi Ayizam

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Abbi Ima, widely recognized for her breakout moment on TV3’s Mentor, has officially announced a major rebrand and will now perform under the stage name Abbi Ayizam.

This strategic transformation signals a fresh era in her musical journey, reflecting her evolving artistry, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant personality.

According to her management team, the name change was a necessary step toward strengthening her unique identity in the competitive music landscape.

Abbi Ayizam (formerly Abbi Ima)

Abbi Ayizam

As Abbi Ayizam positions herself for broader recognition both in Ghana and on the international Afrobeats scene, the rebrand aims to create a stronger, more memorable connection with audiences.

Management further shared that the new name “brings clarity and authenticity while preserving the energy, talent, and artistry fans have always cherished.”

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
