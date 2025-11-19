Ad imageAd image
News

Fuse ODG to perform at CAF Awards 2025

CAF Awards 2025 confirm Fuse ODG as a performer, promising an electrifying, high-energy show.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Fuse ODG
Fuse ODGPhoto Credit: CAF Online

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats superstar Fuse ODG has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the prestigious CAF Awards 2025.

Known for his global hits, electrifying stage presence, and culture-driven artistry, Fuse ODG is set to “set the night on fire,” bringing his signature energy to one of Africa’s biggest celebration nights in sports and entertainment.

CAF shared the news with excitement, highlighting the dynamic performer’s ability to light up any stage he steps on.

Fuse ODG’s appearance adds star power to this year’s ceremony, promising a high-energy show filled with African rhythm, dance, and world-class performance.

Fuse ODG for CAF Awards 2025

The “Antenna” and “Million Pound Girl” hitmaker continues to champion African creativity on the global stage, and his performance at the CAF Awards 2025 further cements his role as a cultural ambassador.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards celebrates and honours the best of African football — recognizing top players, coaches, national teams, and clubs for their outstanding performances.

The CAF Awards 2025 will be held on Wednesday, 19th November 2025, in Rabat, Morocco, and will be streamed live on the official CAF YouTube channel.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Walking with KANI: The Gospel According to Kweku Smoke and Ko-Jo Cue
Tidal Rave Festival 2025 draws crowds to La Palm Royal Beach with Black Sherif, Ayra Starr
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
The 5foot3 Philosophy with KooKusi on “This Ability”
Spotify launches messaging feature for Ghanaian creators and listeners
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Lamisi A new chapter begins: Lamisi announces Real World Records deal
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale releases new song Abonko, produced by PAQ
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Black Sherif releases emotional music video for ‘Sacrifice’
Music
Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
I had to choose between a Ghc100k and Lynx – Kuami Eugene
News
Highlife star Bisa Kdei
‘Odo Dada’: Bisa Kdei delivers heartfelt love story
Music
Prince Bright
‘Sweet’ by Prince Bright is the new song you need to listen to
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music duo 4K & SYDER
‘Alewa’: 4K & SYDER drop new high-energy song
Music
Abebe Tabi
Abebe Tabi releases ‘Thank You Lord’ after miraculous near-death experience
Music
Ronica Sings
Ronica Sings unleashes powerful new song ‘Yahweh Reigns’
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Lyrics: “Put Am On God” by AratheJay
Lyrics
Siisi Baidoo x Onn Gospel
New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like