Fuse ODG to perform at CAF Awards 2025

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats superstar Fuse ODG has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the prestigious CAF Awards 2025.

Known for his global hits, electrifying stage presence, and culture-driven artistry, Fuse ODG is set to “set the night on fire,” bringing his signature energy to one of Africa’s biggest celebration nights in sports and entertainment.

CAF shared the news with excitement, highlighting the dynamic performer’s ability to light up any stage he steps on.

Fuse ODG’s appearance adds star power to this year’s ceremony, promising a high-energy show filled with African rhythm, dance, and world-class performance.

Setting the night on fire. 🔥



Fuse ODG is bringing his signature energy to #CAFAwards2025. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fMsjSzo1bc — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) November 17, 2025

The “Antenna” and “Million Pound Girl” hitmaker continues to champion African creativity on the global stage, and his performance at the CAF Awards 2025 further cements his role as a cultural ambassador.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards celebrates and honours the best of African football — recognizing top players, coaches, national teams, and clubs for their outstanding performances.

The CAF Awards 2025 will be held on Wednesday, 19th November 2025, in Rabat, Morocco, and will be streamed live on the official CAF YouTube channel.