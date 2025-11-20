Darkua has two songs on Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best Of 2025”

Ghanaian Afrosoul and R&B singer Darkua has earned two major recognition on Apple Music’s “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” playlist.

Her lead single “Tori” off her debut EP Never Too Late and produced by acclaimed Ghanaian producer Ctea, appears at #9. Additionally, her collaborative record “H2O” featuring Nigerian artist EMK the Genie secured a spot at #92.

Africa Rising: Best of 2025 is Apple Music’s annual roundup spotlighting the most impactful, promising, and culturally relevant emerging artists across the continent. The playlist highlights the next generation of African voices shaping global music, making Darkua’s inclusion a significant milestone in her artistic journey.

Darkua for Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best of 2025”. Credit: Supplied.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Darkua wrote: “Grateful! Tori (#9) and H2O with @EmktheGenie (#92) made it to @AppleMusic Africa Rising: Best of 2025 playlist. Thank you to everyone streaming, my amazing team, @cteabeat for producing this jam, and @rain_labs for the love and support.”

Darkua released her debut EP, “Never Too Late”, in March 2025. The project has since amassed over 800,000 streams across digital platforms. Blending soulful melodies with heartfelt storytelling and polished production, the EP reaffirms Darkua as one of Ghana’s most compelling voices in contemporary R&B.

“Never Too Late” stands out for its rich instrumentation, emotional depth, and seamless fusion of Afrosoul and R&B offering a listening experience that continues to resonate deeply with fans across Africa and beyond.