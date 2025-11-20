Mhagan unveils new single ‘Hopeless Romantic’

Ghanaian rising star Mhagan has returned with a brand-new single, “Hopeless Romantic,” a smooth and heartfelt record that captures the tension between vulnerability and desire. Produced by the acclaimed CJay Beats, the track marks another bold step in Mhagan’s artistic evolution as she continues to carve her place in the Afrobeats and soul-fusion landscape.

“Hopeless Romantic” finds Mhagan exploring the delicate balance between loving fearlessly and protecting one’s heart. With warm melodies, intimate lyricism, and CJay Beats’ lush, minimalist production, the song delivers a deeply emotional experience that feels both personal and universally relatable.

The record showcases Mhagan’s uncanny ability to blend sincerity with style, her vocals gliding over rhythms that carry equal parts groove and tenderness. It’s the kind of song that lingers long after it ends, speaking directly to anyone who has ever loved without restraint.

As Mhagan continues to develop her sound, “Hopeless Romantic” stands out as a defining moment, proof that she’s not just making music, but telling stories that resonate.

“Hopeless Romantic” is now available on all major streaming platforms.