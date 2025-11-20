‘Put Am God’ by AratheJay hits dual Apple Music “Best of 2025” playlists on “Africa Now” and “Africa Rising”

The momentum behind AratheJay’s expansive project, “The Odyssey,” continues to surge, as the lead single “Put Am God” officially lands a place on two of Apple Music’s biggest year-end lists. The song now appears on both “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” and “Africa Now: Best of 2025“, marking a strong endorsement of its impact across the continent.

This dual honour arrives just as AratheJay’s latest body of work, the ambitious 17-track “The Odyssey” LP—the major installment in his “Finding Nimo Series”—continues to dominate following its October 24 release.

“Put Am God,” drawn from “The Odyssey”, is a powerful display of AratheJay’s command of Hip-Hop and Rap, reflecting on the personal struggle against negativity and doubt. The single’s resonant message—that with sheer determination and faith, “WE HAVE WON THE VICTORY FOREVER”—has clearly struck a chord with industry curators and fans alike, earning it a coveted spot on the platform highlighting Africa’s most promising talent.

This achievement further validates the high-calibre nature of “The Odyssey” LP, which features smash hits like the Black Sherif collaboration “Jesus Christ II” and the Bella Shmurda-assisted “Fire.” The recognition also strengthens the momentum “The Odyssey” has generated since release. The album surpassed 10 million Spotify streams in a week, while the “Put Am On God” music video has crossed one million views on YouTube. The track’s message and delivery continue to resonate with listeners, pushing AratheJay further into the spotlight as one of Ghana’s defining new voices.

While celebrating his digital milestones, AratheJay’s team confirmed a necessary refinement to his debut headline European tour. Citing “logistical hurdles,” the artist announced the unfortunate cancellation of the scheduled performance in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The debut headline European tour will now focus on two key cities, ensuring the remaining shows proceed with the full force of the new LP:

November 19: Hamburg, Germany (Paradiso)

Hamburg, Germany (Paradiso) November 22: London, United Kingdom (XOYO)

Despite the tour adjustment, AratheJay’s trajectory is firmly upward. With critical praise from Apple Music and a hit LP driving his name, the two remaining European dates are poised to be unforgettable demonstrations of his rising global star power. The story of “The Odyssey” continues, both in the charts and on the road.