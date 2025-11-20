Ad imageAd image
News

‘Put Am God’ by AratheJay hits dual Apple Music “Best of 2025” playlists on “Africa Now” and “Africa Rising”

AratheJay secures spot on two Apple Music "Best of 2025" playlists with "Africa Now" and "Africa Rising".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The momentum behind AratheJay’s expansive project, “The Odyssey,” continues to surge, as the lead single “Put Am God” officially lands a place on two of Apple Music’s biggest year-end lists. The song now appears on both “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” and “Africa Now: Best of 2025“, marking a strong endorsement of its impact across the continent.

This dual honour arrives just as AratheJay’s latest body of work, the ambitious 17-track “The Odyssey” LP—the major installment in his “Finding Nimo Series”—continues to dominate following its October 24 release.

“Put Am God,” drawn from “The Odyssey”, is a powerful display of AratheJay’s command of Hip-Hop and Rap, reflecting on the personal struggle against negativity and doubt. The single’s resonant message—that with sheer determination and faith, “WE HAVE WON THE VICTORY FOREVER”—has clearly struck a chord with industry curators and fans alike, earning it a coveted spot on the platform highlighting Africa’s most promising talent.

This achievement further validates the high-calibre nature of “The Odyssey” LP, which features smash hits like the Black Sherif collaboration “Jesus Christ II” and the Bella Shmurda-assisted “Fire.” The recognition also strengthens the momentum “The Odyssey” has generated since release. The album surpassed 10 million Spotify streams in a week, while the “Put Am On God” music video has crossed one million views on YouTube. The track’s message and delivery continue to resonate with listeners, pushing AratheJay further into the spotlight as one of Ghana’s defining new voices.

While celebrating his digital milestones, AratheJay’s team confirmed a necessary refinement to his debut headline European tour. Citing “logistical hurdles,” the artist announced the unfortunate cancellation of the scheduled performance in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The debut headline European tour will now focus on two key cities, ensuring the remaining shows proceed with the full force of the new LP:

  • November 19: Hamburg, Germany (Paradiso)
  • November 22: London, United Kingdom (XOYO)

Despite the tour adjustment, AratheJay’s trajectory is firmly upward. With critical praise from Apple Music and a hit LP driving his name, the two remaining European dates are poised to be unforgettable demonstrations of his rising global star power. The story of “The Odyssey” continues, both in the charts and on the road.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Darkua has two songs on Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best Of 2025”
Lyrics: “Put Am On God” by AratheJay
AratheJay hits over 10 million streams with “The Odyssey” on Spotify
AratheJay and Tema Mayor Ebi Bright team up for successful city-wide cleanup exercise
AratheJay shares official video for “Put Am On God”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Darkua. Photo Credit: Supplied. Darkua has two songs on Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best Of 2025”
Next Article Mhagan. Photo Credit: Supplied. Mhagan unveils new single ‘Hopeless Romantic’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ronica Sings
Ronica Sings unleashes powerful new song ‘Yahweh Reigns’
Music
Siisi Baidoo x Onn Gospel
New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Music
Jay Q
Jay Q releases ‘Gbelewu’ – an Afrobeats song about emotional survival
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Black Sherif releases emotional music video for ‘Sacrifice’
Music
SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton
Kofi Sarpong to release ‘Miracle’ on November 20th
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music duo 4K & SYDER
‘Alewa’: 4K & SYDER drop new high-energy song
Music
Ko-Jo Cue & Kweku Smoke. Credit: Supplied.
Walking with KANI: The Gospel According to Kweku Smoke and Ko-Jo Cue
Culture
Abebe Tabi
Abebe Tabi releases ‘Thank You Lord’ after miraculous near-death experience
Music
Prince Bright
‘Sweet’ by Prince Bright is the new song you need to listen to
Music
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale releases new song Abonko, produced by PAQ
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like