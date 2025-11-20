Samini announces Samini Xperience Concert for 24th December 2025

Legendary Ghanaian musician Samini is set to light up the festive season with the 2025 edition of his Samini Xperience Concert on 24th December at Laboma Beach.

Known for his electrifying performances and unmatched stage presence, Samini promises an unforgettable night of music, energy and cultural pride.

The Samini Xperience Concert has become a signature celebration, bringing fans together for a powerful fusion of live band excellence, dancehall rhythms and timeless hits.

Samini Xperience Concert Announcement

This year’s edition at Laboma Beach offers the perfect outdoor atmosphere for a thrilling holiday event, combining breathtaking coastal ambience with world-class entertainment.

Music lovers can expect surprise guest appearances, fan-favourite performances and an immersive experience curated by one of Africa’s most respected artists.

As December celebrations peak across the city, the Samini Xperience 2025 stands out as a must-attend event for anyone seeking authentic music and unforgettable Christmas-season vibes.