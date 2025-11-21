AfroFuture presents “Curated By Culture” | ASAKE Live in South Africa

Following the announcement of ASAKE as the headliner for AfroFuture Festival in Ghana, AfroFuture – the pioneering brand by Culture Management Group LLC, is expanding its celebration of African creativity across the continent with the launch of its newest experience property, CURATED BY CULTURE (CBC), debuting ASAKE LIVE in South Africa this January 2026.

CURATED BY CULTURE marks a bold new phase in AfroFuture’s evolution, designed to spotlight African music, artistry, and lifestyle experiences through uniquely curated live events. While AfroFuture Festival in Ghana remains the brand’s flagship celebration of African culture, and Culture Beach Jam delivers a coastal fusion of music and adventure, CURATED BY CULTURE will focus on genre-defining artists, offering fans intimate, immersive performances across Africa.

For the first time ever, South African audiences will experience the electrifying sound and presence of Afrobeats global superstar ASAKE, live on stage. The concert promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, blending Afrobeats energy, Amapiano rhythm, and vivid visual storytelling; all hallmarks of the AfroFuture creative universe.

Asake Live. Credit: AfroFuture.

From “Lonely at the Top” to Amapiano and “Organise,” fans can anticipate a dynamic showcase of chart-topping hits, high-energy choreography, and a world- class production that celebrates the fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds.

“South Africa has long been a heartbeat of global music and creativity; its sound, its energy, and its people have influenced culture far beyond its borders,” says Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and Co-Founder of AfroFuture. “With CURATED BY CULTURE, our goal is to create experiences that honour these cultural powerhouses across Africa.

Launching in Johannesburg with Asake felt like the perfect way to set the tone: bold, unapologetic, and deeply rooted in Africa’s rhythm.”

EVENT DETAILS

ASAKE LIVE will take place on Saturday, 3 January 2026, at The Goldrush Dome, Johannesburg.

Ticketing information: Tickets will be available exclusively on Quicket, with early-bird sales opening soon. Fans are encouraged to follow CURATED BY CULTURE on Instagram at @cmg.za @afrofuture and check the website at www.curatedbyculture.co.za for further updates and announcements.