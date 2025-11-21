Ad imageAd image
SURAN headlines Ghana’s first K-Pop fan concert

Jaese presents SURAN Live in Ghana, fans to enjoy music, games, and trivia.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
SURAN. Photo Credit: SURAN/Instagram.
SURAN is set to make her highly anticipated debut performance in Ghana. The South Korean singer will headline the inaugural edition of “Jaese Presents,” on December 20, 2025, at the Liberty Hall in Tema. The event will officially mark the first-ever fan concert by a Korean artist in Ghana and West Africa. The concert is organized by Jaese Productions in collaboration with Native Hyve, the team behind Ghana’s acclaimed Eat Drink Music Festival. 

Best known for hits like Wine, SURAN has built a dedicated global following through her innovative blend of R&B and pop. She has also contributed to numerous Korean drama soundtracks. Her notable credits include The Glory, When the Phone Rings, and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. Her collaborations span both K-pop and Korean R&B.

She has worked with SUGA (BTS), TAEYONG (NCT), and Hwasa (MAMAMOO), as well as acclaimed R&B and hip-hop artists CRUSH, DEAN, Wonstein, and Heize. In a message to fans, the singer shared her excitement about performing in Ghana. “I can’t wait to share my music and I hope we can make amazing memories together,” SURAN stated. 

SURAN Live in Ghana. Credit: Jaese Production.
At “Jaese Presents SURAN Live in Ghana,” fans can look forward to live performances of her most beloved tracks and interactive activities. A major attraction is “The SURAN Trivia,” where attendees can win various prizes. Outside the concert, attendees can also participate in various Korean and K-pop–themed games.”

The concert is projected to set a new record as the largest K-pop fan event ever held in West Africa, with over 1,000 attendees expected. Ghana was ranked by Spotify as the 5th top K-pop market in Sub-Saharan Africa. Jaese Productions has played a key role in amplifying K-pop representation through projects such as YFM’s Pop Central and exclusive interviews with artists including P1Harmony, B.I, and Kep1er. “Jaese Presents” is expected to expand to other African countries following the Ghana launch. 

Upcoming editions of the live show franchise will take place in Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Nigeria, highlighting talent from South Korea, Japan, China, and Thailand.

“The concert is proudly supported by The Diaspora Affairs and the  Office of the President of Ghana. Key partners include Vee Tickets, Koreanova, Ghanasia, Gaia Music International, KVibe Nigeria, and Wakanow.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Video: Ghana by De K
Audio: Ghana by Roger Bugre
