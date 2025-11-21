Ad imageAd image
Wendy Shay gifts Kasoa traders ahead of Shay Concert

Wendy Shay gifts GHS25,000 and mobile phones to Kasoa traders ahead of Shay Concert 2025.

Award-winning Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay made a bold statement at the Kasoa market by gifting thousands of cedis to traders ahead of her major end-of-year show, Shay Concert 2025.

When it comes to spreading positivity, no one does it quite like the ‘Too Late’ hitmaker. She paid her respects to the town’s chief before visiting the local market. Her unexpected presence, and later her generosity, drew hundreds of onlookers.

Wendy Shay invested GHS25,000 in fifty traders and also distributed mobile phones, sparking emotional moments that spread across social media like wildfire.

This incredible gesture demonstrates her commitment to delighting Ghanaians and sets the stage for a memorable month with a free concert.

Shay Concert 2025 takes place this Saturday, 22 November, at 7 pm at West Hills Mall, Weija. The night will feature a lineup of Ghanaian artists, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi, Kelvyn Boy, Olivetheboy, Amerado, and more, all ready to deliver electrifying performances.

As her fourth studio album, Ready, continues to perform well on streaming platforms, 2025 has proven to be a successful year for Wendy Shay.

She will wrap it up this Saturday with a thrilling performance you dare not miss.

