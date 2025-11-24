Sarkodie honoured with prestigious Ditto Legacy Award in London

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career after being honoured with the Ditto Music Legacy Award in London. The recognition was announced last Thursday and later confirmed through multiple social media reports and visuals from the Ditto X event held at the O2 in London.

The Ditto Legacy Award is presented to influential artists who have made a lasting impact on music and culture, particularly within the independent music space. Sarkodie’s recognition comes as a testament to his unmatched consistency, cultural influence, and groundbreaking contributions to African music over more than a decade.

Footage shared through an Instagram reel shows Sarkodie receiving the award during the event, with fans and industry stakeholders celebrating the milestone online. Various fan communities, including SarkNatives, also highlighted the accomplishment across Twitter (X) and Facebook, further amplifying the moment.

Ditto Legacy Awards. Photo Credit: Supplied.

For Ditto Music, the Legacy Award is one of the standout highlights of its annual Ditto X conference — a platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and artistic influence across the global music landscape. Honouring Sarkodie aligns with the company’s mission to recognize artists who shape the future of music while inspiring emerging talent.

This win adds to Sarkodie’s long list of local and international accolades and reinforces his reputation as one of Africa’s most impactful musical exports. As he continues to represent Ghana on global stages, the Ditto Legacy Award serves as both a recognition of past achievements and a reminder of his continued relevance and influence in contemporary music culture.