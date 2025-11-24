Ad imageAd image
News

Sarkodie honoured with prestigious Ditto Legacy Award in London

Ditto honours Sarkodie with Legacy Awards.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career after being honoured with the Ditto Music Legacy Award in London. The recognition was announced last Thursday and later confirmed through multiple social media reports and visuals from the Ditto X event held at the O2 in London.

The Ditto Legacy Award is presented to influential artists who have made a lasting impact on music and culture, particularly within the independent music space. Sarkodie’s recognition comes as a testament to his unmatched consistency, cultural influence, and groundbreaking contributions to African music over more than a decade.

Footage shared through an Instagram reel shows Sarkodie receiving the award during the event, with fans and industry stakeholders celebrating the milestone online. Various fan communities, including SarkNatives, also highlighted the accomplishment across Twitter (X) and Facebook, further amplifying the moment.

Ditto Legacy Awards. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Ditto Legacy Awards. Photo Credit: Supplied.

For Ditto Music, the Legacy Award is one of the standout highlights of its annual Ditto X conference — a platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and artistic influence across the global music landscape. Honouring Sarkodie aligns with the company’s mission to recognize artists who shape the future of music while inspiring emerging talent.

This win adds to Sarkodie’s long list of local and international accolades and reinforces his reputation as one of Africa’s most impactful musical exports. As he continues to represent Ghana on global stages, the Ditto Legacy Award serves as both a recognition of past achievements and a reminder of his continued relevance and influence in contemporary music culture.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Fuse ODG to perform at CAF Awards 2025
Walking with KANI: The Gospel According to Kweku Smoke and Ko-Jo Cue
Tidal Rave Festival 2025 draws crowds to La Palm Royal Beach with Black Sherif, Ayra Starr
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Sarkodie features rising artist AlorG on new song ‘Put It On God’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article FRA! New music! FRA! unveils ‘Dandan Woho (Remix)’ featuring Nyamekye
Next Article Wendy Shay Wendy Shay delivers a memorable night at the record-setting Shay Concert 2025
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kuami Eugene. Photo Credit: Instagram.
I was hungrier than them – Kuami Eugene on days at Lynx Entertainment
News
The Debate by Tulenkey
Tulenkey unleashes high-energy sequel with ‘Eye Clear 2’
Music
Siisi Baidoo x Onn Gospel
New music! Siisi Baidoo joins Onn Gospel for ‘Timeless Ghanaian Presbyterian Praise Medley’
Music
Mellissa
Mellissa drops new song ‘Goodboy (Kweku)’ featuring Joey B and Moliy
Music
Darkua. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Darkua has two songs on Apple Music “Africa Rising: Best Of 2025”
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

FRA!
New music! FRA! unveils ‘Dandan Woho (Remix)’ featuring Nyamekye
Music
Joojo Addison
Joojo Addison teams up with JayCliff on new song ‘Remind Them’
Music
King Promise
King Promise & Davido team up for infectious new song ‘Bad Habits’
Music
Maxzy
New music! Maxzy drops feel-good single ‘Laptop’
Music
Baba Tundey
‘Wrong Meat’: Baba Tundey explores life’s unexpected turns
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like