Wendy Shay delivers a memorable night at the record-setting Shay Concert 2025

Wendy Shay hosted the Shay Concert 2025 with a bang, with the roar of over 100,000 fans drawing all eyes to West Hills Mall over the weekend.

The Weija West Hills Mall witnessed one of its largest gatherings ever as fans flooded its grounds for the 2025 edition of the Shay Concert.

The night’s headliner, Wendy Shay, commanded the stage alongside a star-studded lineup of Ghana’s best, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi, Showboy, Kelvyn Boy, Olivetheboy, Lasmid, Sister Afia, Amerado, and more.

The atmosphere was sensational, with every corner of the venue bursting with energy. Known for her bold stage presence, Wendy Shay did not disappoint.

She synced perfectly with the moment, delivering a surreal set packed with back-to-back hits and surprise collaborations throughout the night.

This included tracks from her barely month-old album Ready, which the crowd sang along to word for word.

A major highlight came when the award-winning Afrobeats star descended dramatically onto the stage, unleashing screams of excitement as she transitioned into the second act of her performance.

Fans ensured no one at home was left out, flooding timelines with clips, photos and reactions from the night. Beyond the performances, Wendy Shay also rewarded her fans, with one lucky attendee winning a 58-inch 4K Hisense TV.

The Shay Concert 2025 may be over, but its legacy will endure. It marked another cultural moment in terms of scale, atmosphere, performance and impact—reminding everyone why Wendy Shay is a larger-than-life figure.