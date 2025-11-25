Ad imageAd image
After Three Decades, Illashaz Proves the Mic Still Belongs to Him

John Awayevu - Guest Contributor
illashaz
Credit: _illashaz/provide

Legendary ILLASHAZ Returns to the Underground with Major Rap Projects “WARRIOR WOMA” and “Wrong Levels

Instagram: _Illashaz

Nearly three decades into Ghana’s underground music scene, the Shaolin Monk Funk, ILLASHAZ, is back with a major project featuring “WARRIOR WOMA” and “Wrong Levels.”

ILLASHAZ’s “WARRIOR WOMA” and “Wrong Levels” offer more than music; they deliver a message of empowerment. Through sharp lyrics and vivid narratives, he inspires listeners to resist societal pressures, confront negativity, challenge injustice, and cultivate resilience, proving that determination can overcome any obstacle.

Celebrated by peers like M3nsa and Wanlov of FOKN Boiz and recognized alongside legendary groups such as Shaolin Monk Funk and the Native Funk Lords, ILLASHAZ delivers tracks packed with infectious beats and uncompromising lyrics that remind fans why he remains a cornerstone of Ghanaian hip-hop.

illashaz X pLuggz mathematics via YouTube

Reflecting on his enduring career, ILLASHAZ emphasized that he has neither “left nor w’right his will to hang the mic yet,” reaffirming his commitment to bringing Ghanaian underground music to a wider audience.

While acknowledging the successes of mainstream artists, he stressed that “the real are in the ground doing the most,” urging media platforms to give emerging talents the attention they deserve.

ILLASHAZ’s latest releases reaffirm his status as a Ghanaian hip-hop mainstay, reminding fans and the industry that his mission to inspire, challenge, and empower through music continues.

Stream Illashaz’s “Warrior Woma” via AudioMack

John Awayevu, professionally known as RICH PEN, is an on-air personality and an experienced writer in the Ghanaian arts and cultural industry. He is driven by a deep passion for storytelling, strategic communication, and cultural engagement, particularly within the African music scene.
