Emmanuel Juddah set to release new single “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” on December 4

Emmanuel Juddah is primed for new uplifting single “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” set for December 4.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Emmanuel Juddah. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Emmanuel Juddah. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Emmanuel Juddah has announced the release of his new single “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” which features Shadrack Yeboah and Graceland Music. The song which is set to be out on December 4, is about having tremendous faith and is meant to be both a spiritual anchor and a source of support for believers who are dealing with the uncertainties of life.

The emotional lyrics of the song remind listeners that faith is more than just a belief but a strong conviction to God.
The melody from Emmanuel Juddah and delivery from Shadrack Yeboah and Graceland Music give people hope, raising their spirits and inspiring those who are about to give up.

This link between scripture and actual life in this song serves to make the message more tangible by connecting it to both spiritual truth and feelings that people can relate to.

““Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” is meant to make people feel more confident in God’s presence and strength and they do exactly that. Look forward to this release and in the meantime, subscribe to his YouTube channel and follow him on social media via Emmanuel Juddah.

Video: Has He Not Said It by Emmanuel Juddah feat. Graceland Music
