Kwaisey Pee marks 25 Years of music with grand concert this December

Experience a night of live music and legacy as Kwaisey Pee marks 25 years of Highlife mastery with a star-studded concert on Christmas Day 2025.

Singer Kwaisey PeePhoto Credit: Kwaisey Pee

Highlife icon Kwaisey Pee will mark a defining milestone in his musical journey with a grand anniversary concert scheduled for 25 December 2025 at De Icon Event Centre, East Legon.

The celebration, themed 25:25:25, honours a quarter-century of artistry from one of Ghana’s most respected voices in contemporary Highlife.

Kwaisey Pee’s catalogue has shaped modern Highlife with timeless records including Mehia Odo, Monto, Memfa Ntwen featuring J Martins, and Obibini featuring Okyeame Kwame.

Kwaisey Pee 25th Anniversary

His reputation as a magnetic performer has earned him stages across the world, and this anniversary concert is positioned as a signature moment in his legacy.

To commemorate the night, Kwaisey Pee will share the stage with an exceptional line-up of industry colleagues and friends, including Akwaboah, Kofi Nti, Keche, KK Fosu, Okyeame Kwame, Joyce Blessing, and several surprise guests.

The event promises a full-scale celebration of live music, craftsmanship, and the enduring spirit of Highlife.

Kwaisey Pee’s 25th Anniversary Launch

The concert begins at 8 p.m. and will deliver a night built on strong musicianship, showmanship, and memorable moments crafted for fans who have supported Kwaisey Pee throughout his twenty-five-year career.

Tickets are available at a flat rate of GHS 300, and fans can secure their seats by dialling *714*59#. For table bookings, contact 055 306 4460 or 024 478 2866.

Kwaisey Pee expressed his gratitude and excitement ahead of the event, noting that this milestone is deeply personal and a chance to celebrate with the people who have walked the journey with him. The evening will also offer table reservations for groups and corporate guests.

