AratheJay returns to Accra for ‘Nimo Live’ 2025 after successful Europe tour

The year 2025 has been nothing short of monumental for AratheJay, and the Ghanaian sensation is set to crown his achievements with the ultimate homecoming concert. AratheJay has officially announced the second edition of his highly successful annual headline show, “Nimo Live,” slated for Saturday, December 20th, at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The news arrives on the heels of his first-ever Europe headline tour, where he delivered standout performances in Hamburg and London, following the cancellation of the Amsterdam stop due to logistical challenges. Despite that setback, the two-city run became a major highlight of his year, earning strong reactions for its sharp delivery, crowd engagement, and the power of the music on “The Odyssey”.

The tour marked AratheJay’s first step onto major international stages, bringing striking songs of “The Odyssey” and a refreshing throwback with “The Capsule” to audiences that connected instantly with his energy and storytelling.

AratheJay at XOYO, London – UK. Photo Credit: Nana Kinq.

London’s XOYO show and Hamburg’s Uebel & Gefährlich performances both reaffirmed his growing global presence. The reception confirmed that “The Odyssey”, a project praised for its depth and clear artistic direction, has reached far beyond Ghana’s borders.

Now, AratheJay returns home to close the year where it began, with his core audience. Nimo Live, which debuted last year to an impressive turnout, now enters its second edition fueled by international momentum, strong streaming wins, and the cultural impact of “The Odyssey”. The choice of Alliance Française sets the stage for a more grounded, intimate yet high-energy experience built around his evolution over the past year.

Fans are urged to prepare for an immersive experience, featuring the full narrative and sonic depth of “The Odyssey”, delivered by the artist who spent 2025 proving himself one of Ghana’s most promising and globally relevant voices.