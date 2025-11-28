Ad imageAd image
Kofi Stainlex announces Regional Media Tour following ‘Kwaadonto’ success

Rising star Kofi StainlexPhoto Credit: Kofi Stainlex/YouTube

Following the successful release of his well-crafted highlife record “Kwaadonto,” Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kofi Stainlex is set to embark on a regional media tour.

The announcement comes after the single gained significant traction on radio airwaves, social media platforms, and major DSPs.

Scheduled to begin later this month, Stainlex will appear on Atinka TV and Max TV, before heading to Takoradi and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

During the tour, he will discuss his musical journey, his readiness to make a major impact in the music industry, and his plans for the rest of the year.

Watch Kwaadonto by Kofi Stainlex

According to Stainlex, he will also share the intriguing story behind Kwaadonto and how the song was recorded. He revealed that the tour is not only for promoting the single but also an opportunity to interact and connect with fans across various regions.

Officially released on October 3rd, the song arrived with a cinematic music video directed by Lens Gardna, shot in the serene surroundings of Aburi Gardens.

In a prior interview, Stainlex explained that Kwaadonto is more than just a song—it is a statement exploring betrayal and disappointment in relationships.

Inspired by the story of a man who sponsored his partner’s education only to be abandoned for another, the track holds deep emotional weight.

He further described the song as “a prophecy,” revealing that he experienced a similar betrayal from his ex after the track was recorded.

