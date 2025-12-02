Ad imageAd image
DJ Shagy wins “House Music DJ of the Year” at the Ghana DJ Awards 2025

DJ Shagy named "House Music DJ of the Year" at 2025 Ghana DJ Awards, continues his rising international influence.

DJ Shagy. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Ghana’s rising electronic music force, DJ Shagy, has been crowned House Music DJ of the Year at the 2025 Ghana DJ Awards; a milestone win that caps off a defining year for the fast-ascending DJ and cultural curator.

The award comes just weeks after the release of his latest single, “Tonight,” a melodic Amapiano sound that has quickly become a favourite across some locations, curated playlists, and house music communities. The track marks a new creative era for Shagy, blending groove-heavy percussion with a feel good Private School sub genre of Amapiano immersive sound.

This win adds another highlight to a year stacked with career-shaping moments. In October, DJ Shagy earned an invitation to the world’s largest and most influential electronic music gathering, the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). During the week-long festival, he performed at several shows including a standout showcase at the Daily Paper store in Amsterdam, bringing Afrohouse energy to an international crowd of dancers, DJs, and global talent curators.

Earlier in the year, he joined Small Selecta (Smallgod) on stage at Frenna’s 7Fest festival, delivering a set that fused Amsterdam’s multicultural energy with Ghana’s rhythmic DNA with Afrohouse edits of known Afrobeats tracks. His growing footprint across West Africa also included a performance in Liberia, further amplifying his pan-African presence.

DJ Shag and friends at Ghana DJ Awards 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Back home in Ghana, DJ Shagy’s sets continue to be some of the most talked-about. He is a core name at Polo Beach Club, played a standout show with IMullarSoundSystem, and opened 2025 with a show-stopping performance at Obi’s House, where attendees still reference “that Shagy set” months later. From intimate spaces to large-format stages, he’s built a reputation for electrifying crowds and turning every room into an emotional, high-energy rite — the “baptism experience” he’s become known for.

This award also follows his recognition as a Pete Tong DJ Academy Future Talent Awards finalist, a nod reserved for DJs who represent the next era of global electronic music. For many in the industry, this year-end win is no surprise… It reflects the consistency, discipline, and evolution DJ Shagy has poured into his craft.

“This is a major moment not just for me, but for Ghana’s dance music community,” DJ Shagy shared. “The work is only just beginning.”

With new music in motion, international collaborations underway, and a growing global audience, DJ Shagy is on track to position Ghana as a crucial voice in the future of house and Afro-electronic music.

Listen to “Tonight” here: https://ditto.fm/_tonight

