Ad imageAd image
News

From Ghana, Ashaiman to the World: Rukayatu Issaka leads Adam Ro Music Ltd’s global breakthrough

Rukayatu Issaka is contributing to the transformation of Ghana's entertainment scene, elevating local talent to a global stage through strategic marketing leadership.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Rukayatu Issaka is a rising force in Ghana’s creative and entertainment industry, and her impact is being felt far beyond the borders of Ashaiman. As the Marketing Director of Adam Ro Music Ltd, she plays a central role in shaping the company’s global identity and elevating Ghanaian creativity onto the world stage.

In her executive position, Rukayatu drives the company’s full spectrum of marketing and communication strategies from brand development and digital outreach to public relations, international partnerships, and corporate coordination. Her leadership ensures that Adam Ro Music Ltd continues to expand its influence across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Known for her professionalism, integrity, and strong organizational skills, she has become the trusted bridge between the company and its global partners. Rukayatu manages high-level communications, oversees international collaborations, and guides the brand’s long-term global expansion agenda. Her ability to build meaningful relationships with clients, stakeholders, and industry leaders has positioned her as a respected figure within the entertainment sector.

Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Beyond her corporate role, Rukayatu is deeply committed to showcasing Ghanaian and African creative talent on an international level. Through her strategic planning and marketing vision, she works to create opportunities for artists, producers, and creators to connect with global markets, investors, and cultural exchange programs.

Her responsibilities often require traveling across borders for project supervision, brand representation, and partnership development. In each space she enters, she carries the essence of Ashaiman  determination, resilience, and an undeniable drive to succeed.

Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Rukayatu Issaka’s dedication, excellence, and leadership continue to push Adam Ro Music Ltd toward global recognition. Her journey from Ghana to the world is not only inspiring but also a reminder that with purpose, discipline, and vision, local talent can become a global force

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Welcome To December 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
New music! Strongman drops ‘Aduro’ with Oseikrom Sikanii
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Discover the Sound of November 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Sarkodie honoured with prestigious Ditto Legacy Award in London
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Strongman Welcome To December 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: No Issues - Lasmid & King Promise
2025 Week 48: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Brella and Klayant
Brella and Klayant release powerful new single ‘Dope’
Music
Sharleene. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Sharleene longs for love on new song “Hesitate”
Music
Nana Fofie
Nana Fofie captures raw emotion in new song ‘Need It’
Music
Reggie, Kojo Trilla & O’Kenneth
Reggie & Kojo Trilla bring ‘We Won’t Be Here Forever’ to life in new music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kwesi Slay
Kwesi Slay steps back into the spotlight with new song ‘YOLO’
Music
MOGmusic
‘Joy’: MOGmusic celebrates the supernatural joy of the Holy Spirit
Music
Xlimkid
Xlimkid releases wavey new song ‘Like Dat’
Music
Team Eternity Ghana
‘Surgery EP’: A healing worship experience from Team Eternity Ghana
Music
Kofi Karikari
New music! Kofi Karikari offers a deep worship encounter in ‘Ayee’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Billboards in the Skybox. Credit: Dreamina.
How Video Games Became the New Streets for Ads and What Music Promoters Can Learn from it
Guest Blogger
Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music

You Might Also Like