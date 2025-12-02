From Ghana, Ashaiman to the World: Rukayatu Issaka leads Adam Ro Music Ltd’s global breakthrough

Rukayatu Issaka is a rising force in Ghana’s creative and entertainment industry, and her impact is being felt far beyond the borders of Ashaiman. As the Marketing Director of Adam Ro Music Ltd, she plays a central role in shaping the company’s global identity and elevating Ghanaian creativity onto the world stage.

In her executive position, Rukayatu drives the company’s full spectrum of marketing and communication strategies from brand development and digital outreach to public relations, international partnerships, and corporate coordination. Her leadership ensures that Adam Ro Music Ltd continues to expand its influence across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Known for her professionalism, integrity, and strong organizational skills, she has become the trusted bridge between the company and its global partners. Rukayatu manages high-level communications, oversees international collaborations, and guides the brand’s long-term global expansion agenda. Her ability to build meaningful relationships with clients, stakeholders, and industry leaders has positioned her as a respected figure within the entertainment sector.

Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Beyond her corporate role, Rukayatu is deeply committed to showcasing Ghanaian and African creative talent on an international level. Through her strategic planning and marketing vision, she works to create opportunities for artists, producers, and creators to connect with global markets, investors, and cultural exchange programs.

Her responsibilities often require traveling across borders for project supervision, brand representation, and partnership development. In each space she enters, she carries the essence of Ashaiman determination, resilience, and an undeniable drive to succeed.

Rukayatu Issaka. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Rukayatu Issaka’s dedication, excellence, and leadership continue to push Adam Ro Music Ltd toward global recognition. Her journey from Ghana to the world is not only inspiring but also a reminder that with purpose, discipline, and vision, local talent can become a global force