I’m working with people who love music – Black Sherif on success

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has shed light on the philosophy guiding his music success, emphasizing that his collaborations are rooted in mutual respect and a shared passion for the craft.

According to Black Sherif, his priority is forging personal and authentic relationships with people he works with especially producers, including the acclaimed Dystinkt Beats, known for his work with global artists like Nicki Minaj.

In a recent interview on Sincerely Accra with Joseph Nti, Black Sherif who released his sophomore album, “Iron Boy” this year spoke about his approach to music relationships as he emphasized that his collaborations extend beyond the music itself.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Supplied.

“Right now I’m working with people who love music and love my perspective as well. So it’s very grounded in even our conversations. It’s just about starting relationships and growing with my producers like Samsney, Joshua and Joker. It gets beyond the music and even more personal,” he explained.

This focus on personal connection has fueled his successful partnership with Dystinkt Beats, the multi-platinum producer who notably contributed to Nicki Minaj’s album, “Pink Friday 2”, on the track “RNB.”

The producer’s collaboration with Black Sherif began on the breakout 2022 album, “The Villain I Never Was”, where he produced the track “Sad Boyz Don’t Fold.”

The working relationship has since strengthened considerably, with Dystinkt Beats producing a significant four tracks on Black Sherif’s latest sophomore album, Iron Boy. These tracks include, “One”, “Iron Boy” (the title track), “Body” and “Where Dem Boyz”