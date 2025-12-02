It sounds gospel but very romantic – Black Sherif teases again

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif is already looking ahead to his next wave of releases, teasing a unique, unreleased track that he says defies simple genre classification.

The artist, known for his introspective songwriting, revealed details about a song he calls “Back to the Bone,” highlighting its striking thematic contrast.

“There’s this song that I’ve made and obviously it’s not yet but when you listen to it, it sounds so gospel,” Black Sherif told Joseph Nti on the Sincerely Accra podcast. He went on to expose the surprising subject matter: “It’s very, very gospel but if I explain the lyrics to you it’s just different. It is proper romance.”

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

Black Sherif explained that this kind of unexpected thematic layering is what drives his creative process. He noted how the perceived meaning of a song can be radically altered by its instrumental foundation, leading to a profound experience for both the creator and the listener.

“So I think that is one thing that fascinates me about music. How even times can change the meanings of words no matter how many times you hear it,” he mused. “So everything about music and muse fascinates me so much and it is why I talk so much about music muse.”

The tease for “Back to the Bone” is the latest hint at Black Sherif’s future work, following a prior disclosure about another unreleased track, “Run Around” that he had already slated for release next year. This suggests a deep well of new material is being prepared for release next year.