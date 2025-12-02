MimLife Records hosts ‘No To Red’ Walkathon to fight drug abuse

The 11th annual Walkathon, hosted by MimLife Records in Tema, is scheduled for 5th December 2025, with MimLife Records leading the movement against drug abuse.

This year’s ‘No To Red‘ walkathon focuses on creating awareness about the dangers of “Red,” an abused drug causing serious harm among the youth.

The walk will begin at Tema Community 2 BBC Station and end at George’s Pub, Tema Community 2.

MimLife Records aims to use this event to caution young people across Ghana to avoid hard drugs, especially ‘Red’, a dangerous mix of tapentadol and carisoprodol that is increasingly being abused, and a health expert will give a talk at the end to educate participants further.

According to the CEO, Mubarak Nkrumah, “these harmful drug combinations pose a major threat to the future of Ghana’s youth, and rejecting drugs is key to protecting their lives and ambitions“.

Founded in 2014 by Mubarak Nkrumah, Mimlife Records has grown into a leading entertainment company in Tema Community 2.

Beyond music, the label has consistently supported the community through initiatives such as breast cancer screenings, COVID-19 relief donations, and local football tournaments.

And as a grand highlight, all roads lead to Tema on 1st January 2026 for one of the biggest concerts to kickstart the new year, ushering Ghana into 2026 with music and celebration.

MimLife Records currently manages artists Mista Myles, Kimilist, and Kwame Yesu.

Watch Bad Boy by Kimilist