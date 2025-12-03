Ad imageAd image
2025 Spotify Wrapped: Moliy tops Ghana’s global export list

MOLIY’s genre-blending music and international hit "Shake It to the Max" made her Ghana’s most exported artist in 2025 according to Spotify Wrapped.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.

While Black Sherif dominated Ghana’s domestic charts in 2025, it was Ghanaian-American artist MOLIY who captured the world’s attention, topping Spotify’s list of most-exported Ghanaian artists for the year.

According to Spotify Wrapped 2025 data released today, MOLIY led a new generation of Ghanaian artists making significant international impact, ahead of established names like Amaarae, Black Sherif, King Promise, and Gyakie.

The achievement marks a triumphant year for the 24-year-old singer-songwriter, who first rose to prominence after her 2021 collaboration with Amaarae on “Sad Girlz Luv Money” debuted at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 29 in the United Kingdom.

MOLIY is Most exported Ghanaian artists. Credit: Spotify.
MOLIY is Most exported Ghanaian artists. Credit: Spotify.

MOLIY’s success in 2025 was largely driven by her viral hit “Shake It to the Max (Fly),” which she released with Jamaican-born producer Silent Addy. The track became a global phenomenon on social media platforms, with its accompanying dance challenge spreading across continents.

What makes MOLIY’s export dominance particularly noteworthy is her genre-bending approach to music. Identifying as someone who embraces all forms of music, she blends Afrobeats, Reggae, Soul, Jazz, and Hip-Hop, a multicultural sound that reflects her upbringing between Accra and Florida.

The artist’s international appeal comes despite facing initial skepticism in Ghana’s music industry. In early interviews, she revealed that because she’s half-American, some didn’t believe she could authentically make Afrobeats, or she was told to conform to existing formulas.

Her refusal to compromise on her artistic vision has clearly paid off. MOLIY’s music draws from her childhood listening to greats like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, creating what she describes as “Afro-fusion pop.”

The Spotify data reveals that while Ghana continues to champion its homegrown sound domestically, with local music consumption surging 60% in 2025, the country’s artists are simultaneously building substantial audiences abroad. MOLIY’s global streaming numbers demonstrate that Ghanaian music’s international reach is expanding beyond traditional Afrobeats into more experimental, boundary-pushing territories.

Following MOLIY on the export list were Amaarae, Black Sherif, King Promise, Gyakie, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Lasmid, Olivetheboy, and KiDi, a mix of established stars and emerging talents that showcases the depth and diversity of Ghana’s current music scene.

For MOLIY, whose 2020 debut EP “Wondergirl” first introduced her distinctive sound to the world, the recognition as Ghana’s most-exported artist validates her artistic journey and her commitment to creating music that transcends geographical boundaries while celebrating her Ghanaian roots.

author avatar
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
