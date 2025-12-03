99 PHACES makes Apple Music’s “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” list

Less than two months after dropping their first album, Ghanaian collective 99 PHACES has landed on Apple Music’s “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” playlist.

“Better Days,” a track from the group’s debut album “The Kids Are Just Fine,” claimed the number 36 position on the year-end list that spotlights the continent’s emerging musical talent.

The 10-track album arrived on October 7, making the year-end recognition a rapid validation of the collective’s sound and vision. For a debut project released in the final quarter of the year, the Apple Music placement signals immediate impact in a competitive landscape.

99 PHACES. Photo Credit: Supplied.

99 PHACES operates as a creative collective, pooling the talents of multiple artists and producers. This collaborative structure has already proven successful, with member Anabel Rose also earning separate recognition on Apple Music’s year-end playlists for her solo work “How I Want It.”

The “Africa Rising” playlist has become an important platform for new African artists seeking broader audiences. Apple Music’s editorial team curates the selection to highlight acts they believe represent the future of the continent’s music scene.

“Better Days” now joins tracks from across Africa that defined 2025’s emerging sound. The song’s themes and production have resonated enough to earn its place among the year’s standout releases, despite the album’s recent arrival.

For 99 PHACES, the recognition provides momentum heading into 2026. With their debut still fresh and already gaining institutional support from major streaming platforms, the collective has positioned itself as a rising force in Ghana’s evolving music landscape.