AfroFuture announces Rema as headliner for second wave lineup

Culture Management Group (CMG), the visionary collective behind AfroFuture, announces the second wave of talent confirmed for AfroFuture Ghana 2025, returning to El Wak Stadium on December 28–29, 2025. Powered by Afreximbank, a driving force for trade and connectivity across Africa and the Diaspora, alongside Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses and AfroFuture’s official spirits partner, this year’s festival once again elevates Africa’s creative brilliance with a vibrant fusion of music, art, food, fashion, and immersive cultural experiences.

Leading the newest pack of talent is Rema, the Afrobeats Prince, Nigerian global hitmaker and genre-defining force whose sound continues to shape today’s Afrobeats movement. Joining him is Ghana’s own KiDi, whose signature blend of highlife and Afropop has captivated audiences across Africa and beyond.

The expanded lineup also features an exciting roster of international DJs including Skyla Tylaa, DJ L.A.J, DJ RBnice, Flygerian, DJ Mohogany, Afrolektra, TMSKDJ, and DJ Oreo, alongside celebrated MCs such as MC Lola, Kojo Manuel, Princess AJ, and Michael Nichols. Together, they bring an elevated mix of perspectives, styles, and sounds that reflect AfroFuture’s mission to bridge the continent and its global diaspora.

Rema for AfroFuture 2025. Credit: Culture Management Group

This second wave builds on the previously announced lineup featuring Asake, TxC, Moliy, King Paluta, Mavo, and sets from Obi’s House, ADDJ, DJ Loft, and K-Dwawg & EZPass, further cementing AfroFuture 2025 as one of the year’s most anticipated cultural celebrations.

“Each year, AfroFuture is guided by our commitment to showcasing the depth, range, and innovation of African artistry,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of CMG. “With the addition of Rema, KiDi, and an incredible slate of DJs and MCs, we’re continuing to expand the story of African Nostalgia, honoring the memories that connect our communities while celebrating the evolution of our sound and culture. This year’s festival will be a powerful reminder of the influence Africa holds on the world.”

In addition to its main-stage performances, AfroFuture Ghana 2025 will offer a robust slate of immersive on-field experiences, creative installations, and cultural programming that celebrate African innovation, legacy, and community.

KiDi for AfroFuture 2025. Credit: Culture Management Group

This year’s programming includes the AfroFuture Foundation x Black Health Connect 3rd Annual Community Fair: Mind Matters; a curated wellness series with 7even; The Future Makers: An AfroFuture Master Class Series; and a range of panels, book talks, film screenings, and more. Fashion Night Out at Nubuke also returns, spotlighting over 15 designers from across the diaspora as they interpret this year’s theme of African Nostalgia.

On-field activations will feature an immersive Martell experience with exclusive tastings for VIP guests, the Diaspora Den showcasing diaspora-led brands within the Martell GA Village, the AfroFuture Art Gallery featuring works by Diomande Assane A, Kofi Gadede, Edward Afadzi Larbi, and Gusikende Seyon, a fashion installation by Ketthem & Ajabeng, and a custom graffiti mural by Moh Awudu.

Attendees will also enjoy unique photo moments, dedicated tasting opportunities, branded activations from sponsors including 1xBet, Instax, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, and more, along with a bustling Vendor Village featuring 35 food, art, and fashion vendors from across the diaspora.

Tickets for AfroFuture Ghana 2025 are available at www.afrofuture.com.