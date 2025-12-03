Black Sherif achieves near-total dominance in 2025 Spotify Wrapped

Black Sherif continues to have a stronghold on his status as the undisputed voice of Ghanaian music, topping the list of “Most Streamed Ghanaian Artists” in Ghana for the third consecutive year. This year’s Spotify Wrapped data not reveals an unprecedented level of control over the local airwaves, with his tracks claiming an astonishing nine of the top ten spots on the list of Most-Streamed Songs.

His hit single, “Sacrifice,” emerged as the “Most-Streamed Song in Ghana” overall, opening the year like a promise and quickly turning into a collective morning mantra. The track was also noted as the “Most-Shared Song” in Ghana this year, showcasing how intimately his music speaks to the everyday Ghanaian experience.

The rest of the top ten list is a near-monopoly of Black Sherif’s work. His tracks, including “Soma Obi,” “So it Goes,” “Top of the Morning,” “Lord I’m Amazed,” “Dreamer,” “Eye Open,” and “The Victory Song,” saturated the list. According to Spotify, songs like “So It Goes, Soma Obi, and Lord I’m Amazed” became companions for young Ghanaians navigating uncertainty, blending faith, hustle, and quiet hope. The only song in the top ten that does not have Black Sherif as the lead artist is “With You (feat. Omah Lay)” by Davido, although the Ghanaian star features on the tenth track, “Jesus Christ 2,” by Arathejay.

Black Sherif’s dominance extends to the albums chart, where his projects shaped the national mood. His sophomore album, “IRON BOY,” and his breakthrough debut project, “The Villain I Never Was,” secured the top two spots on Ghana’s “Most-Streamed Albums” list, underlining his pervasive influence on local listening habits.

The 2025 Spotify data reflects a nation that has deliberately chosen its own sound, music that feels authentic, familiar, and unmistakably like home.