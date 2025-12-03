Ad imageAd image
“How I Want It” puts Anabel Rose in Apple Music’s Best of 2025 lists

"How I Want It" by Anabel Rose listed in Apple Music's global "Best Songs of 2025" and "Africa Rising: Best of 2025".

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Gus Sarkodie
Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Gus Sarkodie

Ghanaian artist Anabel Rose has secured dual recognition from Apple Music, with her single “How I Want It” featured on both the “Best Song of 2025” and “Africa Rising: Best of 2025” year-end playlists.

The track, released on May 22, was produced by Insvne Auggie, a fellow member of the 99PHACES collective, and Dan Akins. The double playlist placement marks a career milestone for the artist, whose work has gained traction in both local and international markets.

“What an unexpected surprise and the pick me up I needed to enter this December period,” Anabel Rose said in a social media post. “Thank you @applemusic and always grateful to @rain_labs for believing in the record.”

Apple Music’s year-end playlists highlight the platform’s top releases and emerging talent. The “Africa Rising” playlist specifically showcases breakthrough artists from across the continent, positioning Anabel Rose among the year’s notable new voices in African music.

With this achievement, Anabel Rose joins other African artists gaining prominence on global streaming platforms, contributing to the continent’s growing influence in contemporary music.

